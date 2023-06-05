Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Solutions for Accelerating Biological Discovery

The company announces new analytical instruments, software and workflows during the ASMS 2023 Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing new mass spectrometry and chromatography instruments, software and workflows that enable customers to unlock deeper analytical insights, improve productivity and accelerate biological discovery. The company will highlight these innovations during the annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, from June 3-8, 2023, in Houston, Texas, in booth 700 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and at the Hilton Americas-Houston Lanier Grand Ballroom A, B, C.

“Our latest innovations demonstrate how novel technology reveals new insights into disease mechanisms and fundamental biological processes to drive scientific breakthroughs,” said John Lesica, president, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “New instruments, combined with comprehensive workflows and intuitive software solutions, will power what’s next for scientists working to shape the future of human health.”

Delivering a Next-Generation, End-to-End Proteomics Workflow

Scientists studying the human proteome are challenged by the large number of samples to measure, requiring instruments capable of faster throughput without compromising quality or coverage. The groundbreaking Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer uniquely combines deep proteome coverage to analyze more than 15,000 proteins, fast throughput to measure 180 samples per day and high sensitivity with accurate and precise quantitation, empowering scientists to make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently than ever.

The new Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer is complemented by the new Thermo Scientific™ µPAC™ Neo™ High Throughput HPLC column, which enables scientists to analyze large sample cohorts without sacrificing separation performance or reliability. It simplifies complex bottom-up proteomics analyses, enabling wider use in the discovery and study of cancer and other disease biomarkers.

Additionally, the latest version of the Thermo Scientific™ Proteome Discoverer™ 3.1 software interprets data from Thermo Scientific Orbitrap mass spectrometers using AI-empowered approaches with cloud or on-premise versions of the CHIMERYS™ intelligent search algorithm from MSAID to provide a single software solution that analyzes both data dependent acquisition (DDA) and data independent acquisition (DIA), creating a unifying user experience to accelerate biological discovery.

Improving Data Accessibility with a Software Ecosystem

The Thermo Scientific™ Ardia™ platform supports scientists’ end-to-end proteomic workflow as well as many other critical applications by integrating data across multiple chromatography and mass spectrometry instruments. Scientists can now break down silos and better understand new diagnostics and therapies that could reach the point of care sooner.

The new Ardia Data Viewer application enables scientists to view stored data using a web browser, eliminating the need for desktop software installation and data download.

The Ardia Instruments application supports productivity improvements with laboratory-wide instrument management features for monitoring and scheduling instruments, maintaining instrument logbooks and requesting support.

Improving Productivity and Unlocking Insights

New Thermo Scientific™ BioPharma Finder™ 5.2 software provides a comprehensive suite of innovative characterization tools with specialized algorithms designed to drive the development of protein, oligonucleotide and mRNA therapeutics. A seamless connection with the Thermo Scientific Ardia platform amplifies productivity and unlocks deeper insights into biotherapeutic characterization leading to safer biotherapies and vaccines.

The new Thermo Scientific™ Mass Frontier™ 8.1 software greatly improves small molecule structure elucidation through optimized library curation, improved algorithms for fragmentation analysis accuracy and the application of user-created fragmentation libraries. It also expands structure drawing tools for a wider range of compound types, enhancing researchers’ ability to analyze diverse molecules.

New Thermo Scientific™ TraceFinder™ 5.2 SP1 software delivers innovative and flexible solutions for high throughput library screening and quantitation laboratories. Simplified data review tools, sample flagging and spectral library matching enable increased levels of productivity while maintaining the highest levels of confidence and quality.

The Thermo Scientific™ Chromeleon™ 7.3.2 Chromatography Data System (CDS) delivers vast improvements in performance, compliance and overall usability while increasing the resilience of network operations. With greater processing power, scientists benefit from up to ten times faster processing of mass spectrometry datasets to accelerate results. The entire CDS performance is amplified while providing IT with all the tools for security, stability and maintenance without compromising the needs of the laboratory.

Last, the new Thermo Scientific™ Xcalibur™ 4.7 software provides a direct link to the Ardia platform for automatic data transfer and integration with the Ardia Instruments application, enabling collaboration and data management through a central, secure data repository.

For more information on the Thermo Fisher solutions exhibited at ASMS 2023, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

