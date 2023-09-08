Thermo Fisher Scientific Recognized by R&D 100 Awards for Innovations in Science and Technology

Awards distinguish innovations for delivering sustainability, efficiency and automation to researchers and therapy developers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, has been recognized by the R&D 100 Awards, honoring the top 100 revolutionary products in science and technology from around the world, for three unique innovations that aid researchers’ and scientists’ work in a variety of life science applications, including bioproduction and small-molecule analysis.









The three award-winning Thermo Fisher innovations include:

The Thermo Scientific™ DynaSpin™ Single-use Centrifuge, recognized in the Analytical/Test category for lab equipment, life sciences technologies and analytical instrumentation, is an innovative technology providing a more sustainable way to separate cells from proteins, antibodies and other biomolecules to support the development of a wide range of biologics, including vaccines and other biotherapeutics. The DynaSpin system helps reduce plastic waste by 69%, manufacturing footprints by 32% and warehousing footprints by up to 78%. The use of the product also generates 74% less chemical and liquid waste compared to traditional stainless-steel centrifuges.

The Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Ascend Tribrid™ Mass Spectrometer, also recognized in the Analytical/Test category, provides a single versatile platform with single-cell sensitivity for proteomics and metabolomics. Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid MS analyzes more samples at lower concentrations enabling faster, more sensitive analysis, to assist in producing high-quality data for macromolecule experiments with ease.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (CTS DynaCellect system), which won in the Process/Prototyping category for manufacturing process improvements, is a closed, automated isolation, activation and bead removal system for cell therapy development and manufacturing. The CTS DynaCellect system provides a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system to help customers commercialize high performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs.

“With a mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, we’re committed to scientific advancement,” said Karen Nelson, chief scientific officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This recognition is evidence that Thermo Fisher remains at the forefront of innovation. We continue to develop new technologies, products, processes and solutions that play a pivotal role in helping our customers solve some of the world’s most complex challenges.”

Thermo Fisher has invested over $1.5 billion in research and development to build a superior and evolving portfolio. This unique mix of products and services helps Thermo Fisher’s customers accelerate innovation and enhance productivity while optimizing quality.

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance. Sponsored by R&D World Magazine, the R&D 100 Awards recognize and celebrate the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year. Now in its 61st year, the 2023 judging panel included 45 well-respected industry professionals from across the world who select leading products, technologies and services that are making a difference in a wide range of industries and represent a bright future for science and innovation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Contacts

Media Contact Information:



Chance Shay



Phone: 442-888-7797



Email: chance.shay@thermofisher.com