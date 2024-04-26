Theresa Payton Reveals New Insights into The Current Landscape of Cybersecurity and Cybermanipulation in the Updated Release of Best Selling Novel “Manipulated”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an era where cyber threats loom large over our personal lives and global politics, Theresa Payton, the first female White House Chief Information Officer and renowned cybersecurity expert, collaborates with Frank Abagnale, the legendary figure behind “Catch Me If You Can,” to kick off the update of her seminal book, “ Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth.” This new edition is set to launch on April 25, 2024, as announced by Society22 PR.

Originally acclaimed by The Guardian and Amazon in 2020, the updated “Manipulated” delves deeper into the complexities of digital deception and cyber manipulation that threaten the integrity of our elections and personal security. The book now includes an exclusive interview with Abagnale, adding a poignant narrative on the ease of digital fraud and deception in today’s technology-driven world.

Theresa Payton discusses the importance of updating “Manipulated,” stating, “ As we approach another critical election season for multiple countries around the globe, it is imperative to understand the sophisticated tactics that threaten our democratic processes. By collaborating with Frank Abagnale in the Prologue and adding new content, I aim to equip readers with the latest insights and strategies to safeguard against these evolving digital threats.”

The updated edition of “Manipulated” discusses the growing sophistication of digital propaganda tools, their impact on elections, and the orchestrated cyber manipulation by various actors, emphasizing the need for strategies to counter misinformation and protect electoral systems from cyber threats.

To purchase a copy of “Manipulated,” please visit Amazon.

About Theresa Payton

President and CEO, Fortalice Solutions (est. 2009)

Theresa Payton made history as the first female to serve as White House Chief Information Officer and currently helps public and private organizations protect their most valuable resources. As one of the nation’s most respected authorities on secured digital transformation, Theresa Payton is frequently requested to advise Boards of the Fortune 500, CEOs, and Technology Executives. Theresa is a visionary in the digital world, leading the way as an inventor of new security designs, and has an approved U.S. patent in security. She provides advice drawing from her experience as a technologist, first and now veteran cybercrime fighter, and entrepreneur, masterfully blending memorable anecdotes with cutting-edge insights.

Contacts

Cassaundra Kalba



Cassey@society22pr.com