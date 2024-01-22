Home Business Wire Therapeutic Solutions International Files Lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court to Obtain...
Therapeutic Solutions International Files Lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court to Obtain Identities of Certain Individuals or Entities

ELK CITY, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced the filing of a Civil Action in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of San Diego to disclose the identities of certain individuals or entities that continuously post defamatory and libelous statements on StockTwits.


The lawsuit filed today by our attorneys is seeking the identities of certain posters in their DOE capacities to learn their true identities, enjoin further defamatory interest communications and recover for the significant injuries TSOI has suffered.

Stocktwits.com, InvestorsHub.com Inc., and yahoo.com are websites that provide users the opportunity, through access to their message boards, to communicate with others concerning stock trading, corporate behavior, and other finance-related issues. The websites undoubtedly serve a useful purpose. But the message boards, which allow their users to express themselves anonymously, by using “screen names” and/or “usernames” traceable only through the hosts of the sites or their internet service providers (ISP), are an opportunity for fraud, trade libel, defamation, misinformation, and stock market manipulators.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

Contacts

Timothy G. Dixon

ir@tsoimail.com

