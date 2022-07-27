Theranos Whistleblower, Segway Inventor, and MedExecWomen to Keynote BIOMEDevice Boston 2022

The highly anticipated keynote lineup will explore breaking into the biomedical space, digital health advancements, patents in the medical device field, and more.

All keynotes are free for BIOMEDevice Boston registered guests.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BIOMEDevice–Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung, Segway inventor and co-founder Dean Kamen, and a panel of senior-level executives from MedExecWomen are confirmed to keynote the 2022 edition of BIOMEDevice Boston. The two-day conference and exhibition, slated to take place September 28-29 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, serves as the east coast’s premier event that showcases emerging technologies and trends from cutting-edge engineers, innovative thinkers, and business leaders who impact the progression of the world’s biomedical field.

The global biomedical industry – a nearly $500 billion market forecasted to rise to more than $727 billion by 2025 – is undergoing incredible growth with the introduction of new technologies and R&D and venture capital investments, combined with still significant unmet medical needs driving the high-growth market forward. Industry connection is critical amid such market advancement, and BIOMEDevice Boston provides such a platform, facilitating meetings between buyers and suppliers and offering technical and trend-driven education from the industry’s most sought-after experts.

Keynote speakers for the September event include:

“We are thrilled to have Erika, Dean, and the MedExecWomen panel presenting at BIOMEDevice Boston,” said Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, BIOMEDevice Boston. “Each keynote address examines the industry through a different lens and will deliver unique insights into how to succeed in the biomedical space through innovation, technology, and ethics.”

Zepeda continued, “With the intense disruptions and changes that the biomedical and healthcare markets are facing, start-ups and seasoned business owners alike need to understand how trends are evolving and have a pulse on the new and highly advanced technologies that focus on prevention, wellness, diagnosis, and detection. We can’t wait for this year’s amazing lineup of keynote speakers, each hand-picked for their wealth of expertise and insights that will benefit everyone in the industry.”

Each keynote speaker confirmed for this year’s event brings a unique perspective and coveted learnings designed to inspire and incite conversation amongst peers.

“Despite Theranos ending the way it did, I still have immense enthusiasm for advancements in biotechnology and medicine,” said Erika Cheung. “I hope that by sharing the Theranos saga, the story will serve as a cautionary tale on what not to do, as well as highlight a new vision for leaders to prioritize ethics at every step of building a business. I’m excited to speak at BIOMEDevice Boston to help guide innovators to stay on the right path and remember the importance of being of service to others throughout their professional journeys.”

In addition to keynote presentations, attendees have the opportunity to engage with speakers and ask questions immediately following the address. The keynote schedule of events is as follows:

September 28 – Day 1

9:15 – 10:15 a.m. – Erika Cheung Keynote

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Q&A with Erika Cheung in the Start-up Stadium

12:30 – 1:15 p.m. – Dean Kamen Keynote

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Welcome reception with special guest Erika Cheung

September 29 – Day 2

9:15 – 10:15 a.m. – Keynote: At the Cutting Edge of Digital Health (Sponsored by MedExec Women)

Erika Cheung is the CEO and Executive Director of Ethics in Entrepreneurship, a non-profit organization that embeds ethical questioning, culture, and systems in start-up companies. She was instrumental in bringing the malpractices at Theranos to light. Cheung began her career in medical research and went on to help launch a technology accelerator in Hong Kong, supporting start-up organizations across the Asia-Pacific region. She hopes to use her story with Theranos as a cautionary tale for those breaking into the biomedical space.

Dean Kamen, the co-founder and inventor of Segway, is an American engineer, inventor, and businessman. He holds more than 1,000 U.S. and foreign patents, many for innovative medical devices that have expanded the frontiers of health care worldwide. Kamen is credited with designing the world’s first portable insulin pump for diabetics, founded DEKA Research & Development Corporation to develop internally generated inventions, and founded FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an organization dedicated to motivating the next generation to understand, use and enjoy science and technology.

MedExecWomen is an organization focused on empowering female executives to accelerate the positive impact of medical devices, diagnostics, drug delivery, and digital healthcare around the world. The panel comprises the top female medical executives in the country that execute on MedExecWomen’s mission: to increase the value brought to healthcare by female executives, strengthen future gender diversity through a connected, effective, and visible female leadership pool, and support female executives as they navigate ambiguity and complexity to lead in rapidly changing markets.

Members of the press are invited to attend BIOMEDevice Boston for the chance to tune into the keynote panel, which will be available both live on the show floor and online via the event's digital platform.

More than 150 exhibitors are already signed up to showcase their products, including Accumold, BenchTopDevices.com, Canon U.S.A., Fort Wayne Metals, KNF, Maxon, Fang Consulting, Ltd., MICRO, Minnesota Rubber & Plastics, New England Wire Technologies, Onyx, Sager Power Systems, and more.

Alongside BIOMEDevice Boston, Biotech Week Boston is an annual week-long series of co-located events focused on improving efficiencies across the entire drug development value chain. Biotech Week Boston 2022 will take place from September 27-30 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

This year’s event will bring together 3000-plus of today’s brightest minds in biotech to share scientific innovation, novel technologies, and business opportunities to drive the biotech industry forward.

For full details or to register as an attendee, click here. Note, attendees will have access to both events but will need to register for each show separately.

