Theragun Black Friday (2023): Round-up of Early Offers Researched by Retail Egg

Black Friday researchers at Retail Egg are checking for any early Black Friday 2023 offers on Theragun massage guns.


Summary of any early Theragun deals for Black Friday 2023, including a review of any available offers on the Theragun PRO, PRO Plus, Elite & more.

Best Theragun Deals:

Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Theragun, produced by Therabody, has established itself as a leader in the world of percussive massagers. With a range of models catering to different needs, including the Elite, PRO, PRO Plus, Prime, mini, and Sense, Theragun offers a massage gun device for every user.

The Elite model, for instance, is a popular choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, known for its powerful performance and ease of use. Meanwhile, the PRO Plus boasts additional features and attachments for a customized massage experience, making it a top-tier option in the Theragun lineup.

With Black Friday 2023 landing on November 24 this year, the massage gun category assumes particular significance. As an increasingly popular self-care and recovery tool, massage guns are expected to feature prominently in the offerings of various retailers. The event presents consumers with a prime opportunity to access substantial discounts on a diverse range of massage gun models, from premium options like the PRO series to more economical alternatives.

Whether seeking advanced percussion therapy or cost-effective muscle recovery solutions, Black Friday stands as an opportune moment to explore the massage gun market for products that cater to specific preferences and requirements.

