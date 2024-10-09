TheraCom Pharmacy Substitute Notice of Data Incident to Affected Individuals

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TheraCom Pharmacy (“TheraCom”) is issuing a substitute notice to individuals who may have been impacted by a data security incident. TheraCom’s parent company previously announced the data security incident, which is fully contained.

An investigation with the assistance of law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and outside lawyers has now identified certain patients of TheraCom whose personal information was involved in the incident. TheraCom maintained this information for purposes of distribution of prescription medication, often at no charge, to individuals enrolled in patient assistance programs. In some instances, TheraCom does not have addresses for the individuals involved. Accordingly, TheraCom is issuing this press release. The personal information involved included first name, last name, address, date of birth, prescription information, medical treatment information, medical history, health insurance information, Medicare/Medicaid number, and/or medical record number. There is no evidence that any of this information has been or will be publicly disclosed, or that any information was or will be misused for fraudulent purposes as a result of this incident.

For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call 1-833-918-8818 toll-free Monday through Friday from 9 am – 9 pm US Eastern Time.

Potentially affected individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, as well as obtain additional resources, and other information, by visiting TheraCom’s website at https://www.amerisourcebergen.com/theracom.

TheraCom takes this incident and the security of information entrusted to it very seriously. TheraCom is working with cybersecurity experts to reinforce its systems and information security protocols in an effort to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

Contacts

Mike Iorfino



610.545.9189



mike.iorfino@cencora.com