TheraBreath™ Teams Up with The Chaotic Singles Party to Boost Confidence and Fresh Breath

In celebration of National Fresh Breath Day, the mouthwash brand encourages singles to “Go Get Kissed”

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of National Fresh Breath Day on August 6, TheraBreath™—the fastest-growing mouthwash brand in the U.S.—is excited to sponsor two Chaotic Singles Parties. These events will bring singles together for two vibrant gatherings in New York City and Los Angeles, offering an opportunity for dating app matches to connect face-to-face. Attendees will enjoy fresh breath and fun, including listening to hits from a DJ, drinking specialty themed cocktails, playing icebreaker games, and receiving special goodies, courtesy of TheraBreath.





Hosted by founder, Cassidy Davis, The Chaotic Singles Parties are held once a month and provide singles with the opportunity to bring a Tinder match they haven’t met before as their plus one. These events, sponsored by TheraBreath in collaboration with Match Group‘s Tinder, encourage single people using the dating app to sign up for and attend the parties to meet friends, bring a date, and see for themselves how TheraBreath can enhance the dating experience with a fresh and confident start.

“At TheraBreath, we understand how important confidence is when it comes to dating, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with Match Group and The Chaotic Singles Party,” says Xi Chen, Marketing Director for TheraBreath. “We believe that feeling your best starts with fresh breath, and our products are designed to support that. By sponsoring this event, we’re helping singles make a great first impression and boost their self-assurance.”

According to Davis, singles events and in-person dating are more popular than ever, which can sometimes feel a bit chaotic and overwhelming. These gatherings provide a safe space for dating and are more cost-effective than going on individual dates with different people, while also breaking the ice.

“To set yourself up for success, it’s essential to look and feel your best by prioritizing personal hygiene—especially fresh breath, which plays a significant role. That’s why TheraBreath is such a fitting partner this summer to ensure that the dating experience is always minty fresh,” says Davis.

Join TheraBreath for a chance to “Go Get Kissed” at The Chaotic Singles Party on Friday, August 9, at Magic Hour Rooftop in NYC, and on Friday, August 16, at Harlowe West Hollywood in Los Angeles. Singles must be age 21 and older to attend. Tickets are available for purchase HERE for the NYC event and HERE for the LA event.

About TheraBreath™:

In 2021, the TheraBreath brand was acquired by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., becoming the latest addition to its family of oral care products that include Waterpik® water flossers, ARM & HAMMER™ toothpaste, and Spinbrush™ toothbrushes. TheraBreath’s founder, Dr. Harold Katz created the oral care rinses at the California Breath Clinics over 30 years ago. TheraBreath products are revolutionary because they attack the germs that cause bad breath. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum health, teeth whitening, cavity prevention, and dry mouth symptoms.

