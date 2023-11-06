TheMathCompany Renews Brand Identity as MathCo

Reinforces its position as the leading Enterprise AI partner for global organizations

CHICAGO & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–TheMathCompany, a global leader in Enterprise AI and analytics unveiled its new brand identity as MathCo. The refreshed identity illustrates the strides made by the company across all dimensions in a short span of seven years. The brand reflects company’s ambition to lead in the age of AI and positions it firmly to be the partner-of-choice in this dynamic space.





With a unique proposition of enabling IP ownership, MathCo is trusted by leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. The promise to equip clients to be self-sufficient in their AI and analytics journey is at the heart of this transformation. Represented in the lead message of ‘Own Your Intelligence,’ the new identity is a bold assurance to companies about owning and activating their intelligence. For its employees, MathCo continues to foster an open, collaborative culture that empowers them to tackle high-impact problems for global businesses. MathCo provides exciting growth opportunities to the Mathemagicians, values capabilities and attitude over experience, and thereby enables them to ‘Leave a Mark’.

As part of this refresh, MathCo’s proprietary platform Co.dx is updated and upgraded with best-of-breed GenAI capabilities and has been rechristened as NucliOS. With AI/ML widgets, solution blueprints, app builder, visual templates, and conversational bot, it serves as the foundation of connected intelligence for large organizations.

Sayandeb Banerjee, Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, MathCo, said, “Since its inception, MathCo has focused on enabling clients to be self-sufficient. As AI becomes central to corporate strategy, enterprises are seeking complete proprietary rights to their data assets. Our reimagined identity aligns this mission and purpose with our brand narrative, bringing this promise to life.”

The dynamic and contemporary visual identity revitalizes every interaction and symbolizes MathCo’s unwavering commitment to client empowerment. At the heart of MathCo’s visual language is the concept of ‘Active Neuron Grid.’ Just as a neuron is the core of intelligence in living organisms, the grid serves as the connective and supportive force, guiding design, and expression of the brand. The versatile and scalable wordmark humanizes data and analytics. Company’s symbol is called the Spark of Intelligence and denotes the spark that connects and drives us forward. Modern yet understated colors reflect a youthful spirit while invoking a sense of calmness. The lead message, ‘Own Your Intelligence’ is more than just words. It is a call to action, and a reminder that organizational intelligence is a critical asset to retain complete control of.

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and President, Technology & Growth, MathCo, said, “One of the persistent challenges that our clients mention frequently is to dismantle silos in decision making process. As the foundation of Connected Intelligence, NucliOS effectively addresses this demand. With customizable frameworks, the AI-powered platform is at the heart of our new brand and represents the future of informed decision making.”

Aditya Kumbakonam, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer, MathCo, said, “The emergence of GenAI and LLMs has ushered in a whole new dimension in the world of AI & Analytics. During the last year, MathCo has built robust capabilities to help our clients prepare for this change. Through our well-defined brand strategy and a vibrant look, we are crafting a platform aligning our strategy to our visual identity.”

Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom AI and advanced analytics solutions focused on enterprise problem solving through its innovative hybrid model. With a commitment to self-sufficiency and empowerment, MathCo transfers ownership of intellectual property to its clients, allowing them to scale their proprietary applications efficiently without ever compromising on data security.

Company’s new and redesigned website can be accessed at https://mathco.com/.

About MathCo:

TheMathCompany or MathCo® is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS, MathCo’s proprietary platform with pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering and governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognitions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D&A providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, please click here.

