TheMathCompany Recognized Among the Inspiring Workplaces in North America

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, earned recognition among the prestigious Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America. This recognition serves as a testament to MathCo’s continued progress in fulfilling its commitment to foster a motivating and empowering work environment.

The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces are selected based on six key elements, including culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and diversity, communication, and employee experience. TheMathCompany stood out with its outstanding performance in implementing robust programs across all fronts, as well as its strong emphasis on employee wellbeing.

MathCo’s success is deeply rooted in its people-centric values, emphasizing the creation of an environment that nurtures relationships, ambition, simplicity, and an enhanced experience. The dedicated people success team at MathCo remains true to their motto, “We build people, while people build a business,” upholding a people-first approach. Supported by robust policies and initiatives, its focus is to ensure that the employees feel heard, empowered, and valued.

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder & Chief Product Officer, TheMathCompany, said, “With our core values of BASICS at the heart of our operations, we continuously strive to enhance the employee experience by understanding their challenges and developing policies and benefits that support their success at MathCo and in their careers.”

Matt Manners, CEO & Founder, Inspiring Workplaces, said, “To go straight into #16 in the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces, says everything you need to know about TheMathCompany’s people culture. A great achievement reinforced by our independent judges’ comments who said ‘robust programs on all fronts with an especially strong response on wellbeing. Looking forward to seeing what’s next’. Keep up the great work and good luck in 2024.”

Inspiring Workplaces, with its headquarters in the UK and operations spanning North America, Africa, and Australasia, is dedicated to recognizing and shaping the future-forward organizations that inspire positive change. The glittering award ceremony was held in Chicago on Jun 8 and MathCo was represented by Aakarsh Kishore, Partner & Head of Customer Success.

Founded in 2016 by industry leaders Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna, TheMathCompany has rapidly grown to become a powerhouse with a team of over 1500 professionals. The company proudly serves more than 50 Fortune 500 companies, delivering AI and Analytics solutions to solve complex business problems.

