theCUBE Research Announces Paul Nashawaty as Principal Analyst for AppDev

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–theCUBE Research, part of SiliconANGLE and theCUBE family of companies, is excited to announce the addition of Paul Nashawaty to its growing team of analysts. A Top 10 Industry analyst, marketing executive, and product leader, Nashawaty brings a wealth of analytical experience and content expertise to help practitioners understand how to leverage modern application development approaches. His expertise will continue to strengthen theCUBE Research’s team, focusing on novel dev approaches, AI leverage, and trends in open-source software.





Throughout his career, Nashawaty has been a trusted advisor to numerous enterprises, cloud-native initiatives, open-source practitioners, and overall Application Development (AppDev) startups, helping them translate complex AppDev techniques into innovative solutions and go-to-market strategies. His unique ability to bridge advanced technical concepts with real-world business applications, including understanding the stages of the CI/CD pipelines and impacts of DevSecOps, has made him a key figure in shaping the future of AppDev, DevOps, and Platform Engineering across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

A passionate believer in the power of developers, Nashawaty is leading conversations on how to take advantage of the changing market landscape and how developers fundamentally reshape the way businesses approach delivering value to customers. His insights into AppDev, observability, and cloud intersection are invaluable to helping companies navigate the next wave of AI-enabled applications.

“We are incredibly excited to have Paul join theCUBE Research,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media, Inc. and chief analyst. “He’s a highly visible analyst with deep industry expertise and a proven ability to identify and translate market-moving trends into business and marketing strategies. His perspective on the evolving AppDev marketplace will bring our client-facing research to new levels.”

In addition to his research and advisory roles, Nashawaty will regularly contribute to both theCUBE and SiliconANGLE platforms, which reach over 4 million readers and more than 10 million elite IT professionals, Application Developers, and tech-savvy business leaders. He will also support theCUBE Research’s Analyst ANGLE podcast series, with a focus on the future of AppDev and highlight new approaches, novel techniques, competitive dynamics, customer use cases, and notable innovations.

theCUBE Research combines data, primary research, analyst expertise, and media influence—powered by innovative AI and cloud technologies—to deliver high-frequency insights and exceptional client value. Its unique ability to deliver relevant content to specific audiences in real-time while filtering out industry noise is unmatched. Committed to data transparency and integrity, theCUBE Research provides actionable, verifiable insights for readers and clients.

About SiliconANGLE Media, Inc.

SiliconANGLE Media, Inc. is a next-generation media and technology company operating at the intersection of media, technology, and AI. Our modern digital approach seamlessly integrates professional services with a cutting-edge VideoAI-powered platform. Our diverse brands—SiliconANGLE, theCUBE, theCUBE Research, Cube365, and theCUBEai—create a synergistic media flywheel and resulting ecosystem that delivers high-quality content, live event coverage, in-depth research, and personalized media experiences. Each brand reinforces the others, engaging an influential and highly connected audience.

Contacts

Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media, Inc.



david.vellante@siliconangle.com