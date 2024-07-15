The YoPro Know releases in-depth report on benefits and wellness in the workplace

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The YoPro Know, a leading consulting firm that helps companies create a future where all generations thrive, has released a new report showing the importance of work-life balance and other key wellness factors in the workplace.









Transforming Talent Retention: The Benefits and Wellness Report pulls data from more than 500 interviews with individuals ages 21-39 and shows that companies that promote and understand more diverse health needs will see an increase in employee morale and talent retention.

Some highlights from Transforming Talent Retention, which focuses on all aspects of wellness including social and mental to financial and physical:

The top four benefits preferred by young professionals are: paid time off, health insurance, 401K match and family leave.

71.7% of young professionals list compensation as the key factor when choosing a place to work.

Mental health is a big concern as 64.7% of young professionals want company-wide mental health days.

Download the entire free Report here.

Transforming Talent Retention also looks at ways that companies can help transform their mental health programs for their employees such as paying for streaming subscriptions for remote employees; offering more nutritious snacks around the office; or by adding more ergonomic workstations.

“By identifying that all generations have diverse mental health needs and benefit desires — comprehensive wellness programs, robust mental health support, and meaningful benefits — we allow businesses to foster a more committed and productive workforce,” said Kamber Parker Bowden, founder of The YoPro Know.

About The YoPro Know:

The YoPro Know’s mission is to help organizations create a future where all generations thrive in the workplace by demystifying generational differences through training, consulting, and strategy. Visit www.yoproknow.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Boyanoski



jboyanoski@completepr.net

864-289-9772