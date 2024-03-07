The Worldwide Security Appliance Market Ends 2023 with a Stable Fourth Quarter and Annual Revenue Growth of 5.2%, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContentManagement–According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, total market revenue in the worldwide security appliance market reached $17.6 billion for the full year 2023, an increase of $868 million compared to 2022. The fourth quarter (4Q23) remained relatively flat with total market revenue of $4.96 billion, an increase of 0.8% on a year-over-year basis, while security appliance shipments totaled 1.2 million units in the quarter.

IDC completed an update to its Security Appliances taxonomy and applied these changes in the first quarter of 2023. This resized the market by removing revenues associated with software and services that do not qualify for reporting in the new hardware market view. These changes were incorporated into the Security Appliance Tracker starting with the 2Q23 results and include Vendor Revenue (new hardware revenue) and Renewals/Firmware update revenue. IDC will use “Total Market Revenue” as the basis to calculate market share going forward.

“The security appliance market remains a key component in cybersecurity investments as we continue to observe additional subscription services running on top of hardware-based security platforms. Through 2023 the release of new product families with enhanced performance, including the introduction or strengthening of AI capabilities, improved throughput and energy efficiency, are allowing customers to increase their budget efficiency,” said Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

From a regional perspective, the Americas region delivered 5.1% total market revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, offsetting a decline of 4% in the Asia/Pacific region. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), the Central & Eastern Europe region increased total market revenue 15.1% year over year, while Western Europe grew 4.6% and the Middle East & Africa declined 17.7%. For the Americas, Canada (10.4% year over year growth) and Latin America (7.6% growth) saw dynamic revenue growth in 4Q23.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Security Appliance Total Market Revenue, Market Share, and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2023 (revenue in US$ millions) Company 4Q23 Revenue 4Q23 Market Share 4Q22 Revenue 4Q22 Market Share 4Q23/4Q22 Growth T1. Palo Alto Networks $901.41 18.2% $818.56 16.6% 10.1% T1. Fortinet $877.56 17.7% $871.61 17.7% 0.7% 3. Cisco $539.62 10.9% $530.62 10.8% 1.7% 4. Check Point $346.85 7.0% $350.28 7.1% -1.0% 5. Huawei $174.70 3.5% $165.41 3.4% 5.6% Rest of Market $2,121.71 42.8% $2,186.53 44.4% -3.0% Total $4,961.85 100.0% $4,923.02 100.0% 0.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2023, March 7, 2023

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 security appliance companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker provides the total market size and vendor share, along with a five-year forecast, for the following technology categories (content management, IDP, traditional firewall, unified threat management, and VPN) and products (messaging security, web security, IDS, IPS, traditional firewall, unified threat management and SSL VPN). Geographic coverage includes nine regions and 48 countries. Measurements for this tracker are in units, vendor revenue, and value.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

