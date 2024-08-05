The Women’s Cup Live Sports Tournament Comes Exclusively to VIZIO WatchFree+

Free Pop-Up Channel Kicks Off August 7th with Live Games Beginning August 9th

The Women’s Cup, a prestigious women’s professional club soccer tournament, features top international and U.S. women’s soccer teams, showcasing the global talent in women’s soccer. Eight games will be available exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+ on a dedicated pop-up channel (ch. #1301), available from August 7 to August 19. This channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews, and more – enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

The Women’s Cup will showcase the talents of eight exceptional women’s club soccer teams, representing the United States, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Mark your calendars and tune into the live tournaments on the Women’s Cup Channel on WatchFree+:

August 9th (Lynn Family Stadium: Louisville, KY)

5:00 pm EDT – Match 1 – Juventus (Italy) vs. Colo-Colo (Chile)

8:00 pm EDT – Match 2 – Racing Louisville (US) vs. Palmeiras (Brazil)

August 13th (Lynn Family Stadium: Louisville, KY)

5:00 pm EDT – Match 1 (Third and Fourth Place)

(Third and Fourth Place) 8:00 pm EDT – Championship

August 14th (CPKC Stadium: Kansas City, MO)

6:00 pm EDT – Match 1 – Atletico de Madrid (Spain) vs. INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)

9:00 pm EDT – Match 2 – Kansas City Current (US) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

August 17th (CPKC Stadium: Kansas City, MO)

6:00 pm EDT – Match 1 (Third and Fourth Place)

(Third and Fourth Place) 9:00 pm EDT – Championship

“The Women’s Cup aims to reach new audiences and share the power of women’s soccer,” said John Paul Reynal, CEO of The Women’s Cup. “We are proud to name VIZIO the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best talent and competition from around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Women’s Cup in the United States, highlighting our commitment to showcasing excellence in women’s sports,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. “Bringing live sports to WatchFree+ is one way that we can celebrate the talent and passion of female athletes while making world-class sports entertainment more accessible to everyone.”

To watch The Women’s Cup on VIZIO WatchFree+, select channel #1301 from the electronic programming guide (EPG), or access directly from the VIZIO Home Screen. WatchFree+ is available exclusively on VIZIO Smart TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus.

For live attendees at the Louisville games, VIZIO has more in store. Check out the VIZIO Bus at The Women’s Cup FanFest in Louisville on August 13th for a chance to win a VIZIO soundbar or Smart TV.

VIZIO, who recently partnered with Amagi to announce Zero Slate, has selected Amagi to power the live broadcast and pop-up channel for The Women’s Cup.

The Women’s Cup is a co-production of those responsible for Onside Entertainment, FXE Futbol, Royal Soccer, and Agrizonis Sports, along with ex-Juventus, Boca Juniors, and FC Dallas players—the perfect mix of Sports executives and on-field warriors.

About The Women’s Cup

The Women’s Cup has evolved into the premier Women’s Club Football competition on the planet. The Women’s Cup is an invitational Tournament, giving teams from all 5 continents the opportunity to compete against each other. The 2024 edition promises to be the largest yet, featuring tournaments across South America and the United States, showcasing the incredible talent and passion that define Women’s Football. The Women’s Cup is played annually around the world during February and August. The tournaments function like a Global League, offering clubs vital international competition during their preseason. The need for visibility in women’s football is immense, and the Event addresses that need. For credentials and tickets visit www.thewomenscup.world

​​About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

