The Wires Partners with Water.org for Dollars for Downloads Fundraiser

A dollar for every download of the FashWire, GlossWire or PawWire apps in February will be donated to Water.org to support its mission to provide access to safe water and sanitation

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wires, which operates three B2B2C platforms FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire, announces its newest charity partner, Water.org. Each month, The Wires commits one dollar for every download of the FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire apps to different charitable organizations. For the month of February, The Wires is proud to support Water.org. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org helps break down the barriers to people living in poverty and the safe water they need to survive and thrive.





“Every organization that we partner with is doing incredible work, and I am extremely honored to be able to dedicate Dollars for Downloads from the FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire Apps to Water.org this month,” said The Wires founder and CEO Kimberly Carney. “When water and sanitation systems are accessible to you daily, it can be easy to forget the strife millions of people are faced with every day just to be able to drink clean water. As The Wires platforms continue to grow, supporting the missions of organizations like Water.org is an essential piece of the fabric of our organization.”

The Wires three B2B2C platforms follow similar structures and were created to fill a technology gap between brands and their consumers in the fashion, beauty, and pet industries. In addition to serving as e-commerce platforms, the apps are also a critical bridge between brands and consumers providing a continual product feedback loop while also building authentic relationships between brands and consumers around the world.

”We are thankful for the support of FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire for supporting our vision of safe water for all, and for making it easy for people to change lives with each download of their apps,” said Melanie Mendrys, Director of Brand & Marketing at Water.org.

To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about PawWire, visit www.pawwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About The Wires

About The Wires

The Wires operates three B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire. These platforms aim to transform how fashion, beauty, and pet brands engage consumers by offering a seamless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. The marketplace platforms follow a two-sided model, allowing consumers to explore and shop a wide range of fashion, beauty, and pet brands worldwide. At the same time, the platforms provide critical real-time feedback to these partnering brands, helping them convert customers, boost conversion rates, and ultimately increase profitability. The Wires has gained support from a diverse group of private angel investors who are recognized leaders in the beauty, fashion, retail, and technology sectors. This backing enables the company to leverage its expertise and resources to innovate and expand its offerings further.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 60 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

