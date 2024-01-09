The Wires Launches PawWire, New B2B2C Marketplace Platform, Celebrates Launch with PawWire Advisory Board member Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset at CES 2024

Pet owners can now discover brands from around the world by swiping and liking

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wires is unlocking new shopping potential and customer feedback loops for pet owners and pet brands with the launch of its newest B2B2C platform, PawWire. Featuring pet brands from around the world, PawWire’s unique interface greets consumers with a curated selection of brands in The Edit. Each time the app is opened, new brands appear and by tapping on a brand, consumers swipe to like or pass on a product, similar to popular dating apps.





The PawWire launch is taking place at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show Showstoppers media event on Tuesday, January 9, at the Bellagio Hotel. At the event, media will experience a first look at PawWire, which will be available for download on Apple and Android devices.

In addition to helping pet owners discover the best new brands and products for their pets, PawWire uses its rich data sets and data science capabilities to enable consumers to navigate the breadth of products available, providing an inspiring and more personalized product discovery experience. PawWire builds on the success The Wires has had connecting the consumer with emerging and established brands in the fashion and beauty spaces, with the FashWire and GlossWire platforms.

PawWire will continue to add new brand to the platform on a regular basis, creating endless opportunities for owners to spoil their pets and indulge them in the finest of global goods. Current product categories on PawWire include Beds + Furniture; Bowls + Feeders; Cleaning Supplies; Clothing; Collars; Harnesses + Leashes; Crates, Gates + Containment; Flea + Tick; Food; Grooming; Health + Wellness; Pharmacy; Toys; Training + Behavior; Treats. In addition to swiping The Edit, consumers can shop by product category, type of pet, special daily deals, featured brands, and country of origin. PawWire also offers brands and consumer users a private social media feed to post and interact on within the platform.

“PawWire unleashes the power of technology to strengthen the bond between owners and their pets while building invaluable bridges between brands and their consumers,” said Kimberly Carney, The Wires Founder and CEO. “PawWire puts tail-wagging deals, exclusive offers, and a wide range of pet essentials right at consumers’ fingertips.”

“The Primalvore brand continues to grow organically, but we have not executed a full-scale marketing campaign to date,” said CEO Don Hensely. “We do, however, understand the need to activate a proper marketing strategy, and we believe partnering with PawWire will be a win for us in that column.”

“People love their pets, sometimes more than the humans in their lives, and they will spare no expense when it comes to caring for and pampering their furballs and other pets,” said Amanza Smith, PawWire Advisory Board member and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. “PawWire was the next natural extension for The Wires because there is such a huge market for pets and people already spend so much time scrolling pet videos and photos on social media – why not give them a better way to shop for pets too?”

About PawWire

PawWire is a pet technology company and premium shopping marketplace platform. PawWire customers can shop a curated edit with a range of pet products from around the world. For brands and retailers, our goal is to impact success online. PawWire offers real-time feedback on consumer preferences to help navigate market trends and optimize profitability. Our data-driven consumer insights provide valuable information on which products are popular and which can be improved. With this knowledge, the brands can make informed decisions, anticipate customer needs, and stay ahead of the competition. For consumers, pet owners can conveniently browse through a curated collection of products for their beloved pets. The app and web-based platform offer a wide range of high-quality and innovative products from furniture to accessories, treats, and wellness items. The app’s easy-to-use interface makes shopping a breeze, ensuring a seamless experience for users. PawWire was founded in Seattle in 2023 and is owned by The Wires Platforms, Inc. (The Wires). Learn more about PawWire on our social media channels by finding us on Facebook and following us on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About The Wires

The Wires operates three B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire, and PawWire. These platforms aim to transform the way fashion, beauty, and pet brands engage with consumers by offering a seamless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. The marketplace platforms follow a two-sided model, allowing consumers to explore and shop a wide range of fashion, beauty, and pet brands from around the world. At the same time, the platforms provide critical real-time feedback to these partnering brands, helping them convert customers, boost conversion rates, and ultimately increase profitability. The Wires has gained support from a diverse group of private angel investors who are recognized leaders in the beauty, fashion, retail, and technology sectors. This backing enables the company to leverage its expertise and resources to innovate and expand its offerings further. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

