The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve Students Studying Osteopathic Medicine

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former video platform with a scalable lecture capture solution to use for training physicians. The institution also has elected to implement the YuJa Hardware Hub, a lecture capture appliance that enables simultaneous lecture capture and live streaming of multiple sources.

The institution was seeking a video tool to create and record lectures and interactive content that students could revisit, as well as that enables editing, captioning, and quizzing capabilities. In addition to its ease of use and video features, the Platform provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive streaming, device compatibility, and more.

“YuJa’s Video Platform was built for higher education. Future physicians at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will appreciate being able to watch and rewatch lectures, and instructors will be able to continue delivering engaging multimedia content without worrying about the technology behind it,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT THE WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is a public free-standing and independent medical school located in Lewisburg, West Virginia. A leader in producing graduates who practice in rural settings, WVSOM blends the beauty of living in a mountain community with a nationally recognized faculty and innovative programs. U.S.News & World Report has ranked WVSOM among the top medical schools in the nation in primary care and family medicine for the past many years, solidifying the school’s reputation as a place where scientific study and compassion are joined in one curriculum.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

