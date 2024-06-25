The Washington Post Names Intelligent Waves (IW), a 2024 Top Workplace in Washington DC Metro Area

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestEmployers—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced it has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2024 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms, and financial service providers.





Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, stated, “Intelligent Waves is privileged to be recognized among the premier employers in Washington, DC. This accolade as a Top Workplace in 2024 underscores and validates the impact of our commitment to elevating our performance while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and direct engagement with our team members.” For further information on The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and the complete roster of this year’s recipients, please visit the following link.

“For more than a decade, The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces list has served as an essential resource for D.C.-area professionals, equipping them with unparalleled insight into the best local companies to work for, as heard directly from their employees,” said Bronwen Latimer, the editor for Special Initiatives at the Washington Post. “This year, we have highlighted 250 companies — more than ever before — giving a more robust picture of the current employee experience in the area.”

Being named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post shows why Intelligent Waves is more than just a workplace—a community, an environment of excellence, and a team worth joining. A testament to our outstanding workplace culture, IW Team members have an unwavering commitment to making IW the best possible, and the feedback received from IW’s team members is invaluable.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

