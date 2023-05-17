<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Walt Disney Company To Participate in the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will participate in a question-and-answer session at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET/ 6:20 a.m. PT.

To stream live, please visit www.disney.com/investors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on our website.

Contacts

Alexia Quadrani

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

David Jefferson

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-4832

