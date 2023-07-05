<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results via Webcast

di Business Wire

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on August 9, 2023.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts

Alexia Quadrani

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

David Jefferson

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-4832

