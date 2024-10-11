The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) Announces New Partnership with Peerlogic to Boost Practice Efficiency and Client Engagement

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), a leading group purchasing organization for independent veterinary practices, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Peerlogic, a top provider of AI-powered communication solutions. This partnership brings cutting-edge technology to veterinary practices, enhancing front office workflows, improving pet parent engagement, and driving practice profitability.





Peerlogic’s innovative platform offers AI-powered tools designed to streamline communication and help veterinary teams manage essential tasks more efficiently. Their AI assistant, Aimee, analyzes missed calls, identifies high-value opportunities, and follows up with potential clients through intelligent texts to convert missed calls into appointments. By leveraging these technologies, veterinary practices can increase client satisfaction and optimize revenue opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peerlogic,” said Kim London, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TVC. “Their AI-powered solutions will empower our members to manage client communication more effectively, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately increase profitability. We’re proud to bring these valuable tools to the independent veterinary practices that make up TVC.”

Unlocking the Value of Missed Calls

One of the most impactful features of Peerlogic’s offering is the ability to identify and act on missed call opportunities. With real-time tracking, veterinary practices can monitor missed calls, reschedule appointments, and optimize staffing based on peak call times. This approach not only improves client engagement but also helps recover missed revenue through proactive follow-up.

“Missed calls represent lost opportunities,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of Peerlogic. “Our technology ensures that no call goes unaddressed by identifying high-value opportunities and automating follow-ups. With our AI assistant, practices can significantly enhance client communication and appointment bookings.”

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) is the largest purchasing cooperative in the veterinary industry, representing nearly 4,000 independent veterinary hospitals across the United States. TVC is committed to supporting its members with innovative solutions, savings, and resources to thrive in today’s competitive market.

About Peerlogic

Peerlogic is a leader in AI-powered customer communication solutions. Their platform is designed to help veterinary practices optimize front office workflows, increase client engagement, and improve practice profitability. Peerlogic’s state-of-the-art AI assistant, Aimee, enables practices to address missed calls, schedule appointments proactively, and boost revenue through intelligent automation.

