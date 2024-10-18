The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) Announces New Partnership with Otto to Optimize Veterinary Workflow and Boost Efficiency

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), the largest group purchasing organization for independent veterinary practices, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Otto, a leading veterinary workflow platform. This collaboration introduces advanced workflow management tools to help veterinary practices enhance their operational efficiency, improve team collaboration, and provide a better client experience.





Otto’s platform is designed to streamline critical practice operations, including scheduling, patient record management, and communication, allowing veterinary teams to focus more on providing quality care. With its intuitive, cloud-based interface, Otto offers seamless integration with existing systems, helping practices optimize time management, reduce errors, and improve the overall workflow.

“We are excited to partner with Otto,” said Kim London, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TVC. “Otto’s innovative workflow solutions align with our mission to empower independent veterinary practices. By adopting Otto’s platform, our members can improve both client and team communication, leading to better operational efficiency and patient care.”

Revolutionizing Veterinary Workflows

Otto is a leading all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps modern veterinary clinics deliver big wins. Otto’s workflow and communications, payment, and care membership solutions were designed with flexibility at the forefront and are able to adapt easily and integrate into practices of any size and type. The solutions will empower TVC private member practices to level up workflow efficiencies, expand care access to clients, and reduce the number of disparate platforms used in their practices. The technology will help member practices close technology gaps and compete better by providing them access to the same technology, tools, and wellness programs being leveraged by large groups.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Veterinary Cooperative to support independent veterinary practices. At Otto, we understand the challenges that come with running a practice, and our platform is designed to ease those burdens. Together, we’re giving veterinarians more time to focus on delivering exceptional care to their patients,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of Otto.

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) is the largest purchasing cooperative in the veterinary industry, representing nearly 4,000 independent veterinary hospitals across the United States. TVC is dedicated to providing its members with innovative solutions, savings, and resources to help them thrive in today’s competitive market.

About Otto

Otto is a leading veterinary workflow platform that helps veterinary teams streamline operations, enhance communication, and improve overall practice efficiency. Otto’s user-friendly, cloud-based system is designed to reduce administrative burdens and help veterinary professionals deliver exceptional care. By simplifying day-to-day workflows, Otto empowers practices to focus on their clients and patients.

