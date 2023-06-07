The Vermont State Colleges System Adds YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving to its Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS), the state’s system of public higher education, has expanded its commitment to YuJa’s ed-tech tools with the adoption of YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform to help manage large data workloads.

YuJa Himalayas provides a single, unified platform for archiving ingested video content, lecture capture and video conference recordings and other media, as well as enables users to create data policies and streamline rule management for their institution. Customized data policies can automatically govern how content is archived, retrieved, purged, or segmented based on the institution’s rules. Institutions can also review and search recordings and analyze video content. With the addition of YuJa Himalayas to their suite of tools, the Vermont State Colleges System will be able to more affordably store content in cold storage, which is accessible when needed, but doesn’t take up active storage space.

The Vermont State Colleges System has been using YuJa’s tools for several years, and YuJa Himalayas is an addition to both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector. The Enterprise Video Platform provides a central learning hub for video and media content, and the Zoom Connector enables the automatic import of videos recorded in Zoom to the media library for secure storage and viewing.

“At YuJa, we work to provide institutions with a single source for ed-tech tools that enable them to provide engaging learning environments,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re honored VSCS has found value in the tools in our constantly expanding platforms and that the system has elected to expand the use of YuJa at its institutions.”

ABOUT THE VERMONT STATE COLLEGES SYSTEM

Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) is the state’s system of public higher education. The system is comprised of: Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, which offer academic programs at the associate, baccalaureate, and master levels. The system is currently engaged in a transformation to create Vermont State University.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

