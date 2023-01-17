The United Family of Cards from Chase Announces the “Jet Set & Reset” Sweepstakes in Celebration of National Lose the Jet Lag Day on January 17

Pledge to take on jet lag in the new year for more fulfilling travel to be automatically entered for the chance to win 1 million United MileagePlus miles and hundreds of other prizes

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, on National Lose the Jet Lag Day, the United Family of Cards from Chase announced that it has teamed up with Timeshifter, the world’s most advanced circadian technology platform, to launch the “Jet Set & Reset” pledge and Sweepstakes* designed to help travelers understand and tackle the underlying cause of jet lag – a nemesis to great travel.

Exclusive to United MileagePlus® members, those who take the “Jet Set & Reset” pledge to take on jet lag in 2023 will be entered into a Sweepstakes for a chance to win a prize from three potential prize categories that help turn those pledges into action:

One (1) winner will receive a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter jet lag app and 1 million United MileagePlus miles , the ultimate package for more and better travel experiences.

will receive a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter jet lag and , the ultimate package for more and better travel experiences. Eight (8) people will receive a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter jet lag app and 500K United MileagePlus miles.

will receive a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter jet lag app and 500K United MileagePlus miles. 500 pledge takers will win a year-long subscription to the Timeshifter jet lag app, which provides highly personalized plans for managing jet lag.

“The United Family of Cards from Chase brings more and better travel to the world through card rewards and benefits, and the turn of the new year is the perfect time to commit to getting the most out of travel,” said Laurinda Rainey, General Manager of United Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “We are excited to launch this Sweepstakes on National Lose the Jet Lag Day to raise awareness of the impact jet lag has on travel.”

According to Timeshifter, jet lag causes significant human and financial costs – from poor concentration and reduced productivity to less enjoyment and weakened immune function. Timeshifter debunks common jet lag myths and replaces them with real science, allowing travelers to control circadian rhythms by taking small actions at specific times to ensure they arrive at their best.

“When I was an astronaut, we learned how to shift our circadian rhythms to prepare for rocket launches and spacewalks. Because our circadian clock regulates our sleep, alertness and almost all other biological systems in our body, it was key to our safety, performance and health,” said Mike Massimino, former NASA Astronaut and Timeshifter Advisor. “It’s gratifying to see circadian science finally being applied outside of NASA to equip travelers to tackle jet lag, and I applaud Chase and United for shining a light on jet lag health with their ‘Jet Set & Reset’ campaign.”

The Timeshifter jet lag app was developed with world-renowned scientists, led by Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and Timeshifter’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Steven W. Lockley, based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience. The app provides users with highly personalized jet lag plans based on their normal sleep pattern, chronotype, itinerary and personal preferences.

“We want United flyers to enjoy their travel experiences on and off the plane, and our United Family of Cards from Chase help people maximize their travel,” said Marketing & Loyalty VP and MileagePlus President, Luc Bondar. “We’re excited to kick off the new year with an opportunity for travelers to take on jet lag and commit to getting the most out of their travel in 2023. With our expanded network reach this year, travelers have more access to their favorite destinations and new places they have yet to visit.”

Take the pledge to enter the Sweepstakes, and learn tips for overcoming jet lag by visiting: https://jetsetreset.chase.com.

Additionally, anyone with a United credit card, including United GatewaySM Card, UnitedSM Explorer Card, United QuestSM Card, United ClubSM Infinite Card, UnitedSM Business Card and United ClubSM Business Card is eligible for a limited time 50% discount off an annual Timeshifter subscription by visiting https://www.timeshifter.com/chase now through June 30, 2023. For more information about the United Family of Cards from Chase or to apply for a card**, visit here.

*No Purchase or Payment Necessary to Enter or Claim a Prize. The Sweepstakes begins on 1/11/23 at 9:00 AM ET and ends on 2/7/23 at 5:00 PM ET. Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the 50 US and DC (having a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) or Social Security Number (SSN)) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and are a United MileagePlus® member. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited. The Sweepstakes is subject to the Official Rules. For complete details and Official Rules go to https://jetsetreset.chase.com.

**Accounts subject to credit approval. Restrictions and limitations apply. Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households, including 5 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About United

United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” From our U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers. United is bringing back our customers’ favorite destinations and adding new ones on its way to becoming the world’s best airline. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL”.

About Timeshifter

Timeshifter is the world’s most advanced circadian technology platform, designed to improve human performance, safety and health. Timeshifter translates complex circadian science into breakthrough solutions, including the most-downloaded and highest-rated jet lag app and a revolutionary app to empower shift workers to adapt to changing schedules. Timeshifter has received several awards, including the National Sleep Foundation’s SleepTech® Award, Health Magazine’s Sleep Award, and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas. www.timeshifter.com

Contacts

Media:

Chase Card Services



Heather Caufield



Heather.Caufield@chase.com

United Airlines



Amy Fisher



872.825.8640



amy.fisher@united.com

Timeshifter



CEO



Mickey Beyer-Clausen



631.377.1109



mickey@timeshifter.com