The UNH InterOperability Lab Launches Single Pair Power over Ethernet and Power over Data Lines Conformance Testing

DURHAM, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ethernet–The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced that Single Pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) & Power over Data Lines (PoDL) conformance testing are now available. Both testing services include the latest requirements in the IEEE 802.3 Clause 104. As part of the recently completed 802.3cg project, UNH-IOL SPoE testing includes additional powering classes for 10BASE-T1L ports.





By implementing a less complicated cabling system, both technologies enable product developers to reduce installation costs and simplify the deployment of networked devices to end users. As power requirements continued to increase, it was important for network devices to meet the demand for end users, and support industry requirements and standards. As a result, the IEEE 802.3cg standard was able to meet these needs. With Clause 104 testing for SPoE and PoDL, end devices can be powered over longer data links. Opening up the market for industrial and automation applications, allowing data and power to coexist on a single pair of wires and extending the benefits of 802.3 Ethernet all the way to end devices within a network

“The launch of the Clause 104 test service will fulfill a crucial requirement for the emerging Single Pair Ethernet industries related to industrial and automotive markets,” said Craig Chabot, Operations Manager, Power over Ethernet Technologies. “The UNH-IOL is thrilled to provide neutral conformance testing for SPoE and PoDL to silicon vendors and product developers.”

Conformance testing for automotive or industrial implementations at the UNH-IOL, ensures products meet the IEEE 802.3 standard requirements before going to market, increasing confidence in interoperability, which is critical for implementations of young technologies. To learn more about Power over Ethernet testing services offered at the lab, including 4-pair, 2-pair, SPoE, PoDL, and APL, visit the UNH-IOL website.

UNH-IOL Webinar: Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE)

The UNH-IOL is hosting an educational webinar on the latest advancements for Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) and the IEEE 802.3 standard. The webinar is scheduled for December 14th at 11 a.m. ET and will be available on-demand to all registrants. For more information and to register, please visit the webinar page.

About the UNH-IOL

The UNH-IOL is dedicated to being the world’s premier data networking resource. Beginning in 1988, the UNH-IOL has built a multimillion-dollar testbed and developed testing solutions to help companies efficiently and cost effectively deliver products to market. UNH-IOL’s services fit the needs of the market, while maintaining broad, comprehensive interoperability and conformance testing of networking, data, telecommunications, and storage products. The industry relies on UNH-IOL’s extensive staff experience, standards-bodies participation, 28,000+ square foot facility, and 100+ students who represent the future interoperability testing and verification.

