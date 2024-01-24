The UN Leadership Academy: A Revolutionary Approach to Global Education Unveiled at the World Economic Forum, Davos 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a historic moment at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2024, the Altru Institute and INDEWORKS launched the United Nations Leadership Academy, an initiative aimed at tackling global education challenges head-on. The Leadership Academy will leverage the expertise of top global visionaries, embracing emerging technology and content delivery methods to foster comprehensive learning across diverse subjects.





The Leadership Academy aims to revolutionize education on a global scale by providing a universal platform that transcends geographical boundaries. With a mission to address the pressing challenges faced by education systems worldwide, the Academy aspires to empower learners with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Key members of the UN Leadership Academy panel, who played instrumental roles in its launch at the World Economic Forum, include:

Brett Johnson (Altru Institute): A driving force behind the Academy, Brett Johnson brings the expertise of the Altru Institute to the forefront, emphasizing the importance of altruism in education.

(Altru Institute): A driving force behind the Academy, Brett Johnson brings the expertise of the Altru Institute to the forefront, emphasizing the importance of altruism in education. Brett McCall (INDEWORKS): As a co-founder of the Academy, Brett McCall brings the innovative spirit of INDEWORKS, contributing to the development of cutting-edge technology solutions for education.

(INDEWORKS): As a co-founder of the Academy, Brett McCall brings the innovative spirit of INDEWORKS, contributing to the development of cutting-edge technology solutions for education. Kevin E. Baird (Global Center for College & Career Readiness): With a focus on college and career readiness, Kevin E. Baird contributes valuable insights to ensure the Academy’s relevance to the evolving demands of the global workforce.

(Global Center for College & Career Readiness): With a focus on college and career readiness, Kevin E. Baird contributes valuable insights to ensure the Academy’s relevance to the evolving demands of the global workforce. Dr. Kamran Fallahpour (Brain Resource Center/ Vital Neuro): Bringing the latest advancements in neuroscience to education, Dr. Kamran Fallahpour plays a crucial role in shaping the Academy’s approach to cognitive development.

(Brain Resource Center/ Vital Neuro): Bringing the latest advancements in neuroscience to education, Dr. Kamran Fallahpour plays a crucial role in shaping the Academy’s approach to cognitive development. Norman Seeff (Visionary Photographer and Filmmaker): Renowned visionary photographer and filmmaker Norman Seeff lends his creative perspective to the UN Leadership Academy, ensuring a holistic and engaging learning experience.

The UN Leadership Academy marks a significant step towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4—Quality Education. By leveraging the collective expertise of these esteemed visionaries, the Academy aims to bridge educational gaps, promote inclusivity, and equip learners with the tools needed for success in the 21st century.

The launch at the World Economic Forum in Davos signifies the global commitment to reshaping education and preparing future leaders to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. The UN Leadership Academy is poised to make a lasting impact on the landscape of education, setting a new standard for comprehensive, accessible, and innovative learning.

About the Altru Institute and INDEWORKS

The Altru Institute and INDEWORKS are visionary organizations dedicated to advancing education, fostering innovation, and addressing global challenges. Their collaboration on the UN Leadership Academy represents a joint commitment to shaping the future of education for the benefit of learners worldwide. To learn more, visit https://altruinstitute.com and https://indeworks.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries:

INDEWORKS

Brett McCall



312.560.6557



brett@indeworks.com