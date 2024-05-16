The Ultimate VR Basketball Game, Blacktop Hoops, Available Now on Meta Quest, Pico and Steam VR

Become the GOAT in Blacktop Hoops, a Streetball-inspired VR Basketball Experience with Career Mode, Casual Multiplayer and Ranked PVP

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vinci Games (YC S22), a game studio backed by Makers Fund, Y Combinator, and Twitch Co-Founder Kevin Lin, has released its debut title, the VR basketball game Blacktop Hoops, now available on the Meta Quest Store, Pico and Steam. Built for players who dream of dunking like their favorite basketball players, Blacktop Hoops is a vibrant, streetball-inspired VR basketball experience that takes players to the courts. The launch trailer can be viewed here.





Blacktop Hoops was a breakout hit on App Lab as the #1 rated App Lab title with over 16,000 reviews, a 4.9 rating and over 1 million players across Steam and Quest pre-launch. In Blacktop Hoops, players partake in an epic campaign mode featuring 12 unique streetball legends across 4 iconic streetball courts in Oakland, Los Angeles, New York and Athens. At the end of their journey to become the GOAT, players have a final showdown against world dunk champion Jordan Kilganon. For multiplayer fans, players can hit the courts in casual 1vs1, 2vs2, 3vs3 or 4vs4 matches or climb the rankings in skill-based matchmaking across 9 ranks and 21 divisions.

“As lifelong basketball players, we were obsessed with building the perfect VR basketball game,” said Vinci Games CEO Nathan Ventura. “We believe we’ve been able to build a truly immersive VR basketball game rooted in authentic basketball culture and gameplay not seen since NBA 2K. Whether you’re a casual basketball fan or a hardcore hooper, Blacktop Hoops is designed with intuitive but hard to master mechanics. You can have tons of fun playing solo, with friends or competitively against the best VR ballers in the world.”

Players can ball out in a variety of game modes, honing their skills in eight training modes, including stealing, blocking, dribbling, shooting and a three-point shootout mode. In VS AI, they can train in 1vs1 or 2vs2 matches against realistic AI bots with unique movesets and tendencies driven by over 800 motion-captured basketball animations. The game also features a CourtCam mode, letting players play through the campaign in first person or a new third person top down mode.

One of the biggest additions to Blacktop Hoops is its new customizable avatar system. Players have access to over 600 customizations including body type, faces, skin color, shirts, emotes, sneakers, glasses, shirts and more. Players can mix and match cosmetics to build their perfect avatar with millions of possible combinations. Similarly, players can remix their single player experience with eight different modifiers in game such as big head, slow-motion, giant opponents, mega jump and chicken ball to create fresh and hilarious gameplay moments.

Blacktop Hoops is now available for $29.99 on the Meta Quest Store, Pico and Steam, and is fully cross-platform. For more information, join the community on Discord and follow the game on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X/Twitter.

About Vinci Games

Vinci Games (YC S22) is a globally-distributed game studio, building the next generation of multiplayer VR games. The company was founded by CEO Nathan Ventura, who led world-class developer programs at Oculus, Google, and Unity, and CTO Maciej Szcześnik, the lead gameplay designer at CD Projekt Red for the award-winning Witcher series. Vinci Games’ first game is the competitive, socially driven VR basketball experience Blacktop Hoops, currently in Open Beta. To learn more, please visit blacktophoopsvr.com.

