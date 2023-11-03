The Ultimate Off-Road Experience Awaits as EA SPORTS™ WRC Launches Worldwide Today

New Dynamic Handling Technology Enables Players to Push to Their Limit and Race for World Rally Championship Glory

Watch the Launch Trailer Here

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EASPORTSWRC–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today celebrated the launch of EA SPORTS™ WRC, the official game of the FIA World Rally Championship, for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Epic Store, and Steam. Boasting 50 crews from the WRC, leading support category WRC2 and FIA Junior WRC, and locations from the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship, EA SPORTS WRC delivers unparalleled realism, longer stages and a new Dynamic Handling System that keeps players on the limit of control.





“From today, sim racing fans worldwide can experience all of the thrills, drama, and unpredictability of the most demanding motorsport on the planet,” said Ross Gowing, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “EA SPORTS WRC harnesses our 25 years of rally development experience and authentically recreates the intensity and exhilaration of rallying, now with the added power of the official WRC license. By working closely with all of our partners in the sport, we’ve ensured that EA SPORTS WRC is the ultimate sim experience, and it will keep players coming back for more.”

EA SPORTS WRC is the definitive rally experience with features including:

The power of the official WRC License: Combining the expertise of the DiRT Rally studio with the official WRC license, EA SPORTS WRC ramps up the realism with 50 crews from WRC, WRC2 and the FIA Junior WRC accurately recreated. The authenticity extends to the locations with every rally from the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship having various weather, season, and time of day options. Switching to Unreal Engine has enabled the studio to create longer, more detailed and accurate stages with over 600km of asphalt, gravel, and snow included in the game.

All new Dynamic Handling System and Pace Notes: Players will experience the most authentic handling ever, courtesy of the new Dynamic Handling System. Building from the DiRT Rally model and taking feedback from real-world drivers, Dynamic Handling gives players greater control to tackle heart-pounding jumps, tight hairpin turns, changing weather conditions, and surface degradation. Newcomers can adjust settings to hone their skills before going flat out on one of 13* official FIA World Rally Championship and five real-world inspired locations. Alongside the handling innovations, new pace notes, including simplified commands for new players, deliver a greater sense of realism and heighten the rally experience for both seasoned veterans and rookies taking on the challenge for the first time.

Connect with Friends and re-live Historical Moments: Fans of rally will feel even more connected thanks to cross-platform competition where up to 32 players can compete on the platform of their choice as part of private lobbies with friends or against the global EA SPORTS WRC community. In addition, Clubs returns via EA Racenet adding more variety to how players compete. Moments, which update daily, allow players to take on scenarios from the history of WRC, emulating the challenges WRC teams face at every event.

Build your Dream Drive: Players wanting a rally car that matches their driving style and visual tastes can jump into Builder and piece together their dream ride. Start on the production line and select body shells, mechanical parts, and interior design. Once finalised, add personalisation courtesy of the livery editor before testing and putting it against one of the 78 vehicles available from over 60 years of sports history.

EA SPORTS WRC is rated PEGI 3+ (ESRB E), priced at £44.99 ($49.99, €49.99) for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Get more information via the EA SPORTS WRC website and subscribe to our social media channels.

*Central Europe Rally will be available as a post-launch update

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Contacts

Shaun White



Director, Integrated Communications



shaun.white@ea.com

+44 7917 428316

Natalia Lombardi



Global Communications Manager



natalialombardi@ea.com