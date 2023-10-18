The UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) contracts Mastek to deliver the Technical Service Desk for the One Login Programme

READING, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MASTEK #AI–Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract from the UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS). The three-year contract is valued at £8.5 million, with options available to extend to a total of five years.





GOV.UK One Login is the UK government’s flagship digital programme, developing a single sign-on and identity checking solution for the government. There are currently more than 340 services on GOV.UK, with around 190 accounts accessed via 44 different sign-in routes. GOV.UK One Login aims to replace these with a single ubiquitous way for users to sign in and prove their identity. At scale, GOV.UK One Login will be the front door to accessing government services online and will be considered a Critical National Infrastructure.

Mastek, in collaboration with UK GDS will design, build, and operate the GOV.UK One Login Technical Service Desk (TSD). The TSD will serve as a single point of contact for resolving technical queries and issues 24*7. Mastek will design the TSD solution with proactive monitoring and alerting systems that support operational best practices.

Mastek is delighted to partner with 6point6 in the provision of collaborative cyber and fraud capabilities for operating the TSD service.

Rachel Tsang, Deputy Director for the Digital Identity Programme at GDS, said, “We are pleased to be in partnership with Mastek for a technical service desk to provide round-the-clock monitoring and technical support. GOV.UK One Login will be a step change in how people access government services, and working with Mastek will ensure that we are able to offer more effective and efficient support.”

Abhishek Singh, President of UKI & Europe at Mastek, said, “We are continually committed to delivering excellence in the CNI and other critical systems and services programmes of the UKI Public Sector. We are excited to be associated with GDS in their prestigious ‘GOV.UK One Login Programme’ and look forward to delivering it successfully.“

Cheryl Hartley, Vice President and Service Director for the Secure Government Services portfolio at Mastek, said, “I am delighted that we will be part of the GDS One Login vision, making authentication simpler across government. We understand how much of a seismic change this is for all government departments and are excited to enable its smooth and successful delivery.”

About Mastek

Mastek is an enterprise digital and cloud transformation partner that engineers excellence for customers in industries such as healthcare and life sciences, retail & consumer, manufacturing, financial services, and public sector across 40 countries, including the UK, US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Mastek helps enterprises decomplex digital and delivers business outcomes with trust, value, and velocity across the spectrum of services including digital experience & engineering, cloud implementations, data, automation & AI, and cloud managed services. A preferred Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS and Snowflake partner, Mastek has 6000+ employees and delivers right-fit solutions to both medium businesses and global Fortune 1000 clients. For more details, please visit our website, www.mastek.com.

Contacts

Kashmira Chavan | Kashmira.Chavan@mastek.com