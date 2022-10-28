The Trade Desk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter financial results at 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: November 9, 2022 at 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time (8:00 A.M. Eastern Time).

November 9, 2022 at 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time (8:00 A.M. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website. Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-545-0320. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0002. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “843070” after dialing in.

To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-545-0320. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0002. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “843070” after dialing in. Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 46916). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 46916). The audio replay will be available via telephone until November 16, 2022.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

