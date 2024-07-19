Home Business Wire The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and...
Business Wire

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: August 8, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
  • Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0011. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “250454” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 50885). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 50885). The audio replay will be available via telephone until August 15, 2024.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors
Jake Graves

Sr. Investor Relations Manager

The Trade Desk

ir@thetradedesk.com

Media
Melinda Zurich

VP, Communications

The Trade Desk

melinda.zurich@thetradedesk.com

Articoli correlati

Doximity to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results on August 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial...
Continua a leggere

Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter...
Continua a leggere

Dropbox to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php