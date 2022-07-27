Home Business Wire The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and...
Business Wire

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: August 9, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
  • Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-545-0320. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0002. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “432394” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 46182). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 46182). The audio replay will be available via telephone until August 16, 2022.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors
Jake Graves

Manager, Investor Relations

The Trade Desk

ir@thetradedesk.com
312-620-0806

Media
Melinda Zurich

VP, Communications

The Trade Desk

melinda.zurich@thetradedesk.com
201-320-9398

Articoli correlati

Asaf Ashkenazi Named CEO of Verimatrix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amedeo D’Angelo Remains Executive Chairman AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), today announced the appointment...
Continua a leggere

GRC Announces Participants for the Second Annual Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month

Business Wire Business Wire -
GRC will collaborate with Dell Technologies, Intel, and other data center and infrastructure experts to discuss the efficiency benefits...
Continua a leggere

Mirantis Launches Lens Pro – Adding Advanced Features to Accelerate Developers’ Kubernetes Productivity

Business Wire Business Wire -
Adds on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, a built-in local Kubernetes cluster CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Asaf Ashkenazi Named CEO of Verimatrix

Business Wire