Home Business Wire The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023...
Business Wire

The Trade Desk Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: February 15, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.
  • Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 888-506-0062. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-973-528-0011. Participants should reference the conference call ID code “982223” after dialing in.
  • Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 49704). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 49704). The audio replay will be available via telephone until February 22, 2024.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors
Jake Graves

Manager, Investor Relations

The Trade Desk

ir@thetradedesk.com
312-620-0806

Media
Melinda Zurich

VP, Communications

The Trade Desk

melinda.zurich@thetradedesk.com
201-320-9398

Articoli correlati

Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fiscal Q2 2024 Highlights Revenue of $1.56 billion GAAP (loss) per share of $(0.09); non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of...
Continua a leggere

Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestCompany--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Best Company to Work For by...
Continua a leggere

ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php