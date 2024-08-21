The Township of Union Public Schools Announces Partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools to Provide Live and On-Demand Tutoring Resources for All Students

Comprehensive Learning Platform Available to Assist Each District Student Whenever Needed

UNION, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Township of Union Public Schools today announced a exciting partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide all district students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost to the Schools, students or families. The partnership extends from now until June 30, 2030, ensuring students, educators and parents have a rich set of academic resources for school years to come.





The comprehensive platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces, and dynamic tutoring resources, including:

24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring

On-Demand Essay Review

Live Enrichment and Remediation Classes

SAT and ACT Test Prep Classes

Celebrity-Led StarCourse Classes

Self Study Resources

College & Career Readiness Resources

Adaptive Assessments & Personalized Learning Plans

Recorded Enrichment Classes

“The Township of Union Public Schools is excited to partner with the Varsity Tutors for Schools Platform starting in the new school year,” said Isabella Scocozza, Director of Instruction and Funded Programs at Township of Union Public Schools. “This is an invaluable resource for all of our students in grades kindergarten through twelfth who may need academic support and assistance. We are encouraging our students to take advantage of this on demand tutoring resource whether they wish to improve their knowledge of their academic coursework or would like to learn about a particular enrichment class or topic.”

Over 500 school districts across the country utilize the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps. When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor, 24/7, to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can also sign up for expert-led live classes, and learn subjects like Geometry, Middle School Math, Elementary School Reading and more, alongside their peers.

“Varsity Tutors for Schools delivers a rich set of learning options to deploy for all students,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our comprehensive platform access is now available to all K-12 schools at no cost, allowing them to budget for targeted intervention with best-in-class high-dosage tutoring options, including flexible implementation models that can put administrative staff, teachers, or parents at the center of the high-dosage tutoring relationship, depending on the needs of the district.”

Township of Union families can access the Varsity Tutors for School platform by visiting the Schools’ website: https://www.twpunionschools.org/. The platform is available immediately through June 2030.

About The Township of Union Public Schools

The Township of Union Public School District is comprised of approximately 1,200 employees and serves roughly 7,300 Grades Pre-K through 12 students in a culturally diverse community.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors, the industry leading online tutoring platform trusted by millions of families, launched Varsity Tutors for Schools, aimed at assisting district leaders in delivering 1:1 tutoring and comprehensive learning support. Varsity Tutors has a proven track record of successful collaboration with over 500 K-12 schools and districts, offering three implementation models: District Assigned, Parent Assigned, and Teacher Assigned. Each implementation model includes facilitating high-dosage, recurring, face-to-face tutoring in 1:1 or small group settings for any grade or subject, 24/7 on-demand tutoring, essay reviewing, and dedicated support for college admissions and test preparation. Learn more about how Varsity Tutors provides tailored educational solutions and partners with K-12 districts at https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats – including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.

