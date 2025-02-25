The Toro Company Partners with Call2Recycle on Battery Recycling Program

Collaborative initiative aims to advance battery recycling and drive waste reduction

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, announced a new recycling partnership with Call2Recycle, the nation’s largest consumer battery stewardship and collection program. Along with the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, the Power Tool Institute and other participating manufacturers, the initiative will ensure the safe collection and responsible recycling of high-energy batteries used to power outdoor tools and equipment.

“ At The Toro Company, sustainability isn't just a goal; it's our very foundation,” said Tiffany Brand, senior sustainability manager at The Toro Company. “ Our commitment to sustainability extends to our participation in the High-Energy Battery Recycling program, ensuring that even as we power productivity, we do so responsibly, enriching both the land and the lives it sustains."

To provide the best service in support of a circular economy, Call2Recycle has partnered with industry leaders The Toro Company, Chervon, Husqvarna, Makita, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL, and Techtronic Industries. Through this collaboration, consumers of their various brands’ products now have access to a responsible end-of-life solution for high-energy batteries.

“ Thanks to the participation of our industry partners, we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to recycle their high-energy batteries with the launch of our new program,” said Call2Recycle CEO Leo Raudys. “ Together, with brands consumers know and love, we’ve created a process to conveniently and seamlessly collect, assess, ship, and process these recyclable batteries that are increasingly common in everyday products. Call2Recycle applauds the collaboration and commitment of our partners, whose dedication to safety and environmental stewardship is paving the way for a circular future.”

As the prevalence of battery-powered products increases, so does the amount of energy needed to power them. Many large products, from lawnmowers to snow blowers, require the use of high-energy batteries (over 300-watt hours). As these high-energy batteries reach their end-of-life, the accessibility of recycling collection sites becomes fundamental in ensuring the safety of people, property, and the environment.

Under the new program, eligible and enrolled retailers will have access to safety training and recycling materials. Consumers will be able to return end-of-life high-energy batteries to participating collection sites, where they will be assessed, shipped, and processed for proper recycling.

For more information about the High-Energy Battery Program, visit: www.call2recycle.org/hebattery.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.6 billion in fiscal 2024, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, the nation’s leading battery recycling nonprofit and stewardship program, is committed to protecting the environment and fostering a circular economy by facilitating the recycling and end-of-life management of batteries that power our everyday lives. With more than 30 years of experience collaborating with state regulators, manufacturers, and the recycling industry, Call2Recycle strives to make battery recycling convenient and accessible for all U.S. consumers.

Branden Happel

Senior Manager, Public Relations

(952) 887-8930, branden.happel@toro.com