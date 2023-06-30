The State of the Health & Fitness App Market in 2023: Mobile Health & Fitness App Market Generates $1.7 Billion in Revenue, Despite Decline in Installs

LIMASSOL, Cyprus–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an increasingly digital world, the mobile Health & Fitness app market has emerged as a powerhouse, captivating millions of users worldwide. According to a recent report by performance marketing agency AdQuantum and digital and mobile intelligence platform Sensor Tower, the Health & Fitness mobile app market saw a decline in 2022. However, the industry generated a staggering $1.7 billion in revenue, surpassing expectations and demonstrating its resilience in the face of adversity.





While installations faced challenges due to post-pandemic behavioral changes, economic downturn, and complexities surrounding iOS campaign measurement, the figures highlight a more promising narrative. Contrary to the decline, user sessions remained remarkably consistent and even witnessed a 1% increase throughout 2022. Furthermore, 2023 has already shown a 1% increase in sessions compared to the final quarter of the previous year. These findings suggest that a substantial number of users acquired during the install boom have been retained, and new acquisitions exhibit higher activity levels and potential lifetime value.

As the numbers gradually normalize, the Q1 2023 witnessed a promising increase of 2% in app installs compared to the Q4 2022. This trend indicates a renewed potential for growth, urging stakeholders to leverage centralized data for swift and informed decision-making, budget allocation, and campaign scalability.

The State of the Health & Fitness App Market 2023 report also covers Health & Fitness app benchmarks tailored for different regions, ad creative trends to stay up-to-date and drive user engagement and conversions, and the top-performing user acquisition strategies. Whether you are a developer, marketer, or analytical service provider, these valuable insights will empower you to thrive in the Health & Fitness app industry today and beyond.

