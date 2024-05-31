The Standard Promotes Cindy Hand to Second Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Cindy Hand has been promoted to second vice president, Corporate Development and Strategy.









Hand joined The Standard in 2023 as a director and finance business partner in Corporate Finance and Accounting. In her new role, Hand joins the Corporate Development team in identifying and pursuing M&A and other growth opportunities that align with corporate and business strategies.

“Cindy brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to this position,” said Jeff Hallin, vice president of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at The Standard. “Her ability to collaborate cross-functionally, manage multiple stakeholders and work in a fast-paced environment makes her an ideal fit for advancing our corporate growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining The Standard, Hand worked at KPMG for more than 10 years and completed a rotation as the chief of staff to the Global Head of Insurance where she established and implemented strategy for the global insurance practice.

Hand earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree in accounting from Syracuse University and is a certified public accountant.

