The Standard Promotes Brody Geist to Divisional Vice President — West

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Standard announced the promotion of Brody Geist to divisional vice president. He will work with advisors and third-party administrators in the western United States.


Geist has more than 16 years of experience in the retirement plan and financial services industry. He held previous roles at Securian Financial as senior regional vice president, major accounts retirement sales, small business retirement sales, and assistant vice president of sales.

“Brody possesses a great deal of credibility inside and outside of our organization,” said Jason Burlie, head of retirement sales for The Standard. “His industry expertise, energy and passion for our business is accompanied by a genuine and thoughtful leadership presence. Brody exemplifies servant leadership, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him serve our advisors and administrators in his new role.”

Geist holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota in addition to FINRA Series 6 and NASAA 63 licenses. Geist also has earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor® designations.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of businesses dedicated to helping our customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial products and services for groups and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries. StanCorp Equities, Inc., member FINRA, wholesales a group annuity contract issued by Standard Insurance Company and a mutual fund trust platform for retirement plans. Standard Retirement Services, Inc., provides financial recordkeeping and plan administrative services. Investment advisory services are provided by StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., a registered investment advisor. StanCorp Equities, Inc., Standard Insurance Company, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., and StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., are subsidiaries of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and all are Oregon corporations.

Contacts

Bob Speltz

971.212.9549

bob.speltz@standard.com

