The Standard Promotes Brad Yoder to Second Vice President of Life and Supplemental Claims

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Brad Yoder has been promoted to second vice president of Life and Supplemental Claims.









Since joining The Standard in 2007, Yoder has held various leadership positions with increasing responsibility in the Life, Employee Benefits and Retirement Plans departments.

In his most recent position as senior director of Life and Supplemental Claims, he led the creation of a dedicated Supplemental Claims team earlier this year. In his new role, Yoder will continue to lead the Life and Supplemental Claims team as well as oversee its expansion as groups are migrated to The Standard’s new policy administration system over the next 18 months.

“Brad is a proven leader with extensive experience across many areas at The Standard,” said Jeanne Ryan, vice president and head of Claims at The Standard. “He’s a strategic thinker, and his passion for developing and leading team members will be crucial as his team expands.”

Prior to joining The Standard, Yoder worked in financial services for State Farm. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, paid family leave and absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

Contacts

Bob Speltz



971.212.9549



bob.speltz@standard.com