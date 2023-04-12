‘The Space Economy’ Offers an Essential Guide for Investors and Entrepreneurs to the Final Business Frontier

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remarkable advances in private launch capability and space-based technologies are creating vast new opportunities for businesses and investors in low-Earth orbit – and beyond. A new book by Space Capital founder and managing partner Chad Anderson plumbs the depths of these new opportunities, while also explaining the challenges and risks that need to be considered.





“The Space Economy: Capitalize on the Greatest Business Opportunity of Our Lifetime” (Wiley, April 2023) offers a road map to the economic opportunities emerging in space for investors, entrepreneurs and aspiring professionals. The book has been called “an indispensable guide to the revolution happening in space” by Harvard Business School professor Matthew Weinzierl.

“Amid these challenging economic times, one thing remains certain – space-based technologies are playing an increasingly vital role in our economy and will continue to transform the world’s largest industries for decades to come,” said Anderson. “However, many investors and entrepreneurs have struggled to understand the magnitude of the opportunity, the intricacies of this market, and how to navigate the risks. We’ve seen companies overvalued, a flurry of pre-product startups go public prematurely via SPAC, and few have fully considered the enormous implications SpaceX’s Starship will have – not just to the Launch industry, but to the entire Space Economy.”

The Space Economy is based on Anderson’s more than a decade of experience as a leading investor in this category. The book presents a behind-the-scenes look at the forces shaping the commercial space market, the government’s evolving role (including Space Force and the Commerce Department), the risks of regulatory uncertainty and a forecast of what the future will hold.

With SpaceX’s Starship on the verge of making its first orbital flight test, The Space Economy explains the revolutionary potential of this new spacecraft and how it will usher in a new era for commercial space:

“Phase 2 of the Space Economy will begin in earnest with the arrival of Starship, a revolutionary launch vehicle that promises to shake up all the givens of space: That it’s expensive, difficult, and dangerous to get there. That everything you launch must be purpose-built, engineered, and tested for years. That every ounce matters. … With Starship, you will no longer need to push the envelopes of performance, weight, or reliability to the very limit without any regard for cost. Once you can routinely launch large and heavy things into orbit and beyond, you no longer have to painstakingly carve away every superfluous ounce, design finicky origami structures of mind-bending complexity, or incorporate quadruple redundancy into every component. You can take risks and iterate. You can dispense with ultra-pristine, clean-room conditions and build and assemble components in normal factories—if one satellite in a constellation fails because of a speck of dust, it’s only one of many. In fact, you can put your entire manufacturing operation in orbit and keep it fed with regular launches of raw materials.”



-Excerpt from The Space Economy

The Space Economy is available to order now on Amazon.com. Learn more about the book on Space Capital and Wiley, or check out the book trailer.

ABOUT SPACE CAPITAL

Space Capital is a New York-based venture capital firm investing in the Space Economy, specifically focused on unlocking the value in space technology stacks such as GPS, Geospatial Intelligence, and Satellite Communications. Our partners have built rockets, satellites, and operating systems. We have founded companies with assets currently in space and have led multiple exits as operators. We have been pioneering investment in this category for over 10 years. Our unmatched experience enables us to be a true partner to our portfolio companies and unlock significant value beyond capital. Learn more at www.spacecapital.com.

Contacts

Michael Sias



Firm 19



inquiry@firm19.com