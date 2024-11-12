Home Business Wire The Select Group (TSG) Acquires Bluehawk Consulting
Business Wire

The Select Group (TSG) Acquires Bluehawk Consulting

di Business Wire

Acquisition strengthens market position and accelerates growth trajectory of leading technology consulting firm

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Select Group (TSG), a North American technology consulting firm, has acquired Bluehawk Consulting, a Washington-based technology and business consulting firm. The deal further strengthens TSG’s end-to-end technology consulting services while accelerating its strategic growth plan, welcoming enterprise clients, augmenting its leadership team, and extending the company’s geographic reach.


Bluehawk’s talented leadership team has built a premier technology consulting business that has a remarkable reputation with its enterprise clients,” said George Karakostantis, CEO of TSG. “Bluehawk’s approach mirrors our own dedication to delivering deep expertise and a consultative partnership to ensure our clients achieve project success. Importantly, the acquisition diversifies our portfolio, bolsters our industry footprint, and accelerates our growth trajectory.”

Bluehawk’s significant growth has solidified its position as a leader in technology consulting and managed services. With TSG’s infrastructure and expertise, the combined business is poised to drive further expansion and scale project teams. The acquisition underscores TSG’s commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to clients in the communications, consumer and industrial, federal, financial services, healthcare, technology, and utilities industries. It also gives TSG a substantial presence in the Pacific Northwest.

This acquisition will enable both businesses to serve their clients by helping them to address current challenges but also anticipate future needs, positioning clients for sustainable, long-term success in an ever-evolving marketplace.

We are excited about this acquisition and the opportunity to join The Select Group, whose deep experience in technology consulting has been consistently reflected in their innovative solutions and client-focused approach,” said Jason Herman, Executive Vice President at Bluehawk Consulting. “As a combined business with a set of shared values, we remain fully committed to ensuring business continuity while enhancing the support we provide to our clients. Together, we will deliver even greater value, creating meaningful growth opportunities for both our clients and our employees.”

About The Select Group (TSG)

For more than 25 years, TSG has delivered best-in-class, end-to-end consulting services to clients in the communications, consumer and industrial, federal, financial services, healthcare, technology, and utilities industries. TSG supports its clients with a broad array of consulting services such as Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Digital Transformation, Learning & Development, and Project Management & Agile. Privately held and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, TSG’s more than 2,000 employees serve hundreds of clients across the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.selectgroup.com.

Contacts

Michelle Meek

ClearEdge Marketing

mmeek@meetclearedge.com
(773) 220-3120

