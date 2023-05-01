The Scheduling Standards Consortium Adds Collaborators and Reveals 2023 Milestones

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) announced the addition of seven new collaborators to the industry-led effort focused on the development and promotion of an open API standard for scheduling in the logistics and transportation industry. The new collaborators are Arrive Logistics, Blue Yonder, Coyote Logistics, e2open, Echo Logistics, One Network Enterprises and Oracle.

The SSC was established in late 2022 to address scheduling system and interface fragmentation in the freight industry. The consortium’s objective is to define an API standard for sharing scheduling information, implementing that standard to enable integrations in existing systems, and advocating for the standard across the industry. Ultimately, the standard will bring more cohesion and resiliency to the movement of goods, making it easier to book and manage appointments, optimize processes for drivers, shippers and receivers, and drive operational efficiencies for the industry at large.

New SSC collaborators include prominent industry transportation management system (TMS) and third-party logistics providers:

Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions.

, a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. Blue Yonder , the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment.

, the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Coyote Logistics , a global third-party logistics leader that offers a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace to match more than 10,000 shipments every day.

, a global third-party logistics leader that offers a diverse, centralized transportation to match more than 10,000 shipments every day. E2open , the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services.

, the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. Echo , a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services.

, a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. One Network Enterprises , the leader in supply chain control towers, real time appointment scheduling, and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™.

, the leader in supply chain control towers, real time appointment scheduling, and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. Oracle, a leader in transportation management systems, Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) enables customers to run logistics operations more efficiently, reduce freight costs and optimize service levels.

With the addition of these organizations, the SSC shows significant momentum in securing broader industry participation to develop standardized scheduling processes and more efficient supply chain systems. The SSC has been obtaining feedback from participants to review user stories and in-depth technical details to improve the design of the API standards. The current primary focus of the consortium is TMS appointment scheduling. In a future phase, projected initiatives include supporting additional scheduling software vendors.

The SSC’s initial documentation and System Interaction Model are underway and will be shared publicly in Q2 2023, and the technical standard and API design will be completed and implemented in at least one TMS by the end of 2023.

The SSC aims to sign on additional brokers or third-party logistics service providers, transportation management system and warehouse management system vendors, and others in the coming months. For more information or to learn how to get involved and contribute to the SSC, please visit www.FreightAPIs.org.

About the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC)

Initiated in 2022 by early members Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight, the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) will create freight appointment scheduling standards that provide consistent visibility into the supply chain. Together with shippers, carriers and transportation platforms and intermediaries, the SSC aims to simplify the integration of freight scheduling systems across the fragmented ecosystem and generate efficiency across the freight industry. To learn more, visit www.FreightAPIs.org.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more, visit: convoy.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a logistics platform and partner that is reshaping global logistics for shippers and carriers of all sizes. Backed by a suite of logistics solutions and services grounded in innovative marketplace technology, Uber Freight transforms entrenched practices around pricing and booking freight and brings reliability, flexibility and transparency to the movement of goods. With over $17 billion FUM, Uber Freight has built one of the world’s most comprehensive logistics networks consisting of over 100,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, including AB Inbev, Nestle, LG, Land O’Lakes and many more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com.

