The Rugged Ultimate Ears EVERBOOM: Superior Sound That Is Waterproof, Dustproof and Floatable

Ultimate Ears also updates WONDERBOOM, BOOM and MEGABOOM speakers with recycled materials, enhanced sound, new colors and USB-C charging ports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced EVERBOOM, a durable, portable speaker built to deliver powerful 360° sound. Additionally, the brand announced updates to its award-winning speaker lineup with fourth-generation acoustics, colors and sustainable materials: introducing WONDERBOOM 4, BOOM 4 and MEGABOOM 4.









“Our users have dynamic lives that require a soundtrack as adaptable and resilient as their various activities,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “EVERBOOM is our answer to their call for a portable speaker that marries robustness with superior sound quality. It’s meant to be a core part of their explorations.”

Built for adventure

With EVERBOOM, users can play audio delivered in crystal-clear, resonant sound for moments such as hikes up a mountain or peaceful interludes by the water. Featuring an oval design similar to that of the award-winning EPICBOOM, EVERBOOM’s highly-optimized acoustic architecture produces louder sound in an even more portable size, so big sound can accompany every adventure. The precision-tuned drivers ensure punchy and clear mids and highs, delivering deep bass and distinct vocals.

With an IP67 rating, the speaker is waterproof, dustproof, and floatable to handle drops and dips in the water, plus its carabiner can be attached to bags, gear and backpacks. No matter the adventure, EVERBOOM keeps the music going with a 55-meter (180 ft) Bluetooth® range and up to 20 hours of playtime. Plus, the Outdoor Boost button pumps up the sound to deliver big bass and optimizes sound outdoors. The speaker also has a one-touch NFC feature that establishes a Bluetooth® shortcut for users with NFC-compatible smartphones with Android 8.0 or later. Simply power on, pair, connect and play to the speaker, or switch between multiple people’s playlists within seconds.

Fan-favorite speakers get a fresh update

In addition to EVERBOOM, Ultimate Ears updates its WONDERBOOM, BOOM and MEGABOOM speakers, delivering new colorways made of 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and USB-C charging ports. BOOM 4 and MEGABOOM 4 speakers feature enhanced deep bass radiators to unlock an even bigger sound and are made with even more recycled materials than their predecessors. WONDERBOOM 4 includes a podcast mode for enhanced listening to favorite hosts and stories.

UE | BOOM app – meet Megaphone

Megaphone, a new update to the UE | BOOM app, turns a smartphone and speaker into a megaphone. When a user taps the Megaphone button and speaks into their phone, their voice projects through the speaker – perfect to call people to the dance floor, belt out a few bars, or hear their voice echo across the mountains. Megaphone is available on all speakers that are compatible with the UE | BOOM app.

Sustainability

The plastic parts in the speakers include certified post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: minimum 58% for EVERBOOM, 31% for WONDERBOOM 4, 52% for BOOM 4 and 54% for MEGABOOM 4. All of these speakers are made of 100% PCR polyester fabric. And, their paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Pricing and availability

Ultimate Ears’ EVERBOOM (MSRP $249.99), WONDERBOOM 4 (MSRP $99.99), BOOM 4 (MSRP $149.99), and MEGABOOM 4 (MSRP $199.99) speakers are available in North America starting June 26, 2024, with plans to release the speakers in additional regions in the coming months. Pricing and availability may vary by region.

For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram and TikTok.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech, is transforming the way people experience music together, with custom-fit earphones and a family of wireless speakers, all built on an award-winning legacy of industry-first audio innovation.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech, Ultimate Ears, EPICBOOM, HYPERBOOM, EVERBOOM, MEGABOOM and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contact:

Maya Maniktala



mmaniktala@logitech.com