The Return of Tom and Gerry: Comedians Tom Papa and Gerry Dee Will Entertain and Inspire at Calix ConneXions 2022, Live in Las Vegas

Calix ConneXions returns to the Wynn Las Vegas, October 15-18, and brings back comedy legend Tom Papa as main stage entertainment, along with opening act and A-list comedian, Gerry Dee, who also stars in the latest turnkey market activation videos which even the smallest broadband service providers are using to successfully grow their brands

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that comedy legends Tom Papa and Gerry Dee will return to entertain the broadband industry at its leading innovation and customer success conference, Calix ConneXions 2022. The conference will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 15-18. In addition to top-tier entertainment, ConneXions 2022 will deliver immersive experiences tailored to each function of the broadband service provider (BSP) business.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Papa entertained ConneXions attendees virtually. This year, he’ll fill the Wynn with laughs as main stage entertainment on Monday, October 17. Papa’s impressive comedic career spans film, TV, radio, podcasts, and stage. His second book, You’re Doing Great!… And Other Reasons to Stay Alive, comes recommended by fellow A-list comedians Patton Oswalt and Jerry Seinfeld.

Dee, an award-winning comedian, actor, and sports personality, will return to ConneXions for a second time. This year, he will be the opening act for Tom Papa. Last year, Calix launched a successful series of entertaining market activation videos starring Dee. The easily customized videos, accessed in the award-winning Calix Market Activation (Market Activation) program in Revenue EDGE Enablement, help BSPs quickly run marketing campaigns that excite subscribers and get maximum return on investment (ROI). Calix will unveil a new series of videos for the Market Activation program starring Dee at ConneXions 2022. The beloved “Mr. D” star will also entertain attendees as a featured speaker in the ConneXions “Marketer Experience,” where he will share his insights on the latest videos.

“We’re excited to return to Las Vegas for ConneXions 2022 and bring back entertainers Gerry Dee and Tom Papa,” said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. “For three days every October, Calix provides inspiring, A-list entertainment. At the same time, we showcase the insights, best practices, and innovations unique to the market, that will enable even the smallest BSP to take on consumer giants and win. This year, we’re particularly excited to unveil a new series of videos produced in partnership with Dee for our award-winning Market Activation program. So many BSPs are leveraging this content to grow their brands and their businesses. In fact, in an industry known for low subscriber satisfaction, BSPs that work with Calix attain higher Net Promoter Scores (NPS)—some as high as +90—for a reason. By partnering with Calix, BSPs of all sizes are crushing even the biggest competitors and growing value in their communities that will span decades.”

ConneXions gathers broadband industry experts and technology leaders to address the specific needs of general managers, marketing leaders, customer support teams, broadband operations, and network engineers. Attendees learn from thought-leading keynote speakers, in-depth technical and peer-focused sessions, and in-person networking with colleagues and industry experts. At ConneXions 2022, they can also explore transformative technology platforms, solutions, and services, including the growing partner ecosystem of Calix Revenue EDGE Suites, at the Innovation Showcase and Expo.

Get further details on ConneXions 2022 and register now to take advantage of preferred pricing.

