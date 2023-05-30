The Real Brokerage to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on June 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Webcast link: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 47 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

