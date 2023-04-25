<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The Real Brokerage to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023
Business Wire

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 in New York on April 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg9/reax/2422224

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

Articoli correlati

New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Analyst Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic. (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it will report its financial...
Continua a leggere

QualTek Shares Business Update

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: QTEK)— QualTek Services Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a forbearance...
Continua a leggere

HealthStream Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today results...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Relic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference...

Business Wire