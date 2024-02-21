Home Business Wire The Real Brokerage to Present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech...
Business Wire

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum in New York on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the link below, and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/.


Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore41/reax/2363904

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 15,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Ravi Jani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

Articoli correlati

American Software, Inc. Announces Resignation of Executive Chair Jim Edenfield

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain...
Continua a leggere

Nordson Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Narrows Annual Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Quarter: Sales were $633 million, a 4% increase from the prior year Net income was $110 million Earnings per diluted share...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced results...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php