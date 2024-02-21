The Real Brokerage to Present at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum in New York on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the link below, and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/.





Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024



Time: 10:30 a.m. ET



Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore41/reax/2363904

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 15,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Ravi Jani



Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

Elisabeth Warrick



Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221