Business Wire

The Real Brokerage to Present at the August 24th Virtual Investor Summit Conference

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual August 24th Investor Summit on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.


Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023 

Time:  9:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZBCjTHw5Qhya7_VggDOyZA

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 47 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 11,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

