The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real” or the “Company”), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers, and sellers, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“Real delivered record results in 2024, capping it off with another quarter of exceptional growth,” said Tamir Poleg, Real’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unwavering commitment to innovation and agent success continues to set us apart in the industry. From launching Real Wallet, our proprietary fintech platform, to rolling out AI-powered tools that enhance agent productivity, we’re building the future of real estate.”

“We continue to attract and empower top-performing agents at an industry-leading pace,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. “Our proprietary technology, competitive economics, world-class resources, and collaborative culture are driving momentum, further cementing Real as the platform of choice for entrepreneurial agents.”

“Our strong fourth quarter and record full-year results reflect the power of our platform and our disciplined approach to growth,” said Michelle Ressler, Real’s Chief Financial Officer. “With our recent fee model changes now established, we’re ensuring we can continue investing in cutting-edge technology and agent support, while driving sustainable year over year improvements in our operating and financial performance.”

Q4 and Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights1

  • The total value of completed real estate transactions reached $14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 115% from $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, the total value of completed real estate transactions reached $49.0 billion, an increase of 90% from $25.9 billion for the full year 2023.
  • The total number of transactions closed was 35,370 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 99% from 17,749 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, the total number of transactions closed was 120,601, an increase of 81% from 66,646 for the full year 2023.
  • The total number of agents on the platform increased to 24,140 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 77% from the fourth quarter of 2023. As of March 6, 2025, approximately 26,200 agents are now on the Real platform.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue rose to $350.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 93% from $181.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Gross profit reached $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 93% from $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $(6.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $(12.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the positive impact of a $6.2 million non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment during the period. Excluding this impact, the comparable adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million.
  • Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, and Research and Development expenses, totaled $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 36% increase from $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 39% increase compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted operating expenses, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock based compensation, depreciation, expenses related to the settlement of antitrust litigation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 78% from $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
    • Adjusted operating expense per transaction was $565 in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decline of (11)% from $632 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Loss per share was $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss per share of $(0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company repurchased 1.1 million common shares for $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.26 billion, an increase of 84% from $689.2 million for the full year 2023.
  • Gross profit for the full year 2024 rose to $114.7 million, an increase of 82% from $62.9 million for the full year 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the full year 2024 was $(26.5) million, compared to a loss of $(27.5) million for the full year 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $40.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to $13.9 million for the full year 2023, or $7.6 million excluding the impact of the non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment recorded in 2023, which totaled $6.2 million.
  • Operating expenses for the full year 2024 increased by 57% to $140.0 million, up from $88.9 million for the full year 2023.
  • Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $42.7 million for the full year 2024, a 53% increase from $27.9 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted operating expense for the full year 2024 was $65.1 million, a 52% increase from $42.8 million in 2023.
    • For the full year 2024 adjusted operating expense per transaction was $540, a (16)% improvement from $642 in 2023.
  • Loss per share was $(0.14) for the full year 2024, compared to a $(0.15) loss per share in 2023.
  • For the full year 2024 the Company repurchased 8.2 million shares for $36.3 million.
  • As of December 31, 2024, Real held cash and cash equivalents of $32.8 million, consisting of $23.4 million of unrestricted cash and $9.4 million held in investments in financial assets.
  • Real continues to have no debt.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

  • Real Wallet Expansion. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Real launched the Real Wallet, a financial technology platform that centralizes an agent’s access to certain Company-branded financial products. Real Wallet currently includes:
    • Business checking accounts for select U.S. agents with Thread Bank, Member FDIC, including a Company-branded debit card.
    • Credit lines for select Canadian agents, based on their earnings history with Real.

As of the end of February 2025:

  • Approximately 2,500 Real agents are utilizing Real Wallet business checking accounts.
  • The average deposit balance held in all Real Wallet checking accounts was approximately $7M.

Real Wallet represents a significant step in Real’s strategy to integrate fintech solutions into its platform, providing agents with greater financial flexibility.

  • Business Model Adjustments. Beginning in April 2025 (for new agents) and in May 2025 (for existing agents), Real will implement several adjustments to its brokerage model.
    • In the U.S., the Broker review, E&O insurance, and Transaction Processing fee, will be renamed the Compliance and Broker Review (“CBR”) Fee and increase from $30 to $40 per transaction.
    • In Canada, a $40 CAD CBR Fee will be introduced, the annual cap will increase from $12,000 CAD to $15,000 CAD, post-cap transaction fees will rise from $275 CAD to $375 CAD, and Post-Elite transaction fees will increase from $129 CAD to $175 CAD.

These adjustments align Canadian fees more closely with U.S. fees and exchange rates. Additionally, in both the U.S. and Canada, the post-cap restricted share unit bonus for agents who participate in Real’s Agent Stock Purchase Plan will decrease from 20% to 15%, effective April 2025. These updates reflect Real’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology, support, and infrastructure to enhance agent services and long-term business sustainability.

1All dollar references are in U.S. dollars.

2There are references to “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Operating Expense” in this press release, which are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying note under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures” for an explanation of the composition of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company will discuss the fourth quarter and full year results on a conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:

Date:

 

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time:

 

8:30 am ET

Dial-in Number:

 

North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011

Access Code:

 

951707

Webcast:

 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/51907

 

 

 

Replay Information:

Replay Number:

 

North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331

Access Code:

 

51907

Replay Link:

 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/51907

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release includes references to “Adjusted EBITDA”, and “Adjusted Operating Expense”, which are non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under GAAP, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items, such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers unique and/or non-operating in nature.

Adjusted Operating Expense is used as an alternative to operating expenses by removing major non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, depreciation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, while retaining ongoing fixed operating expenses and excluding variable cash expenses associated with revenue share.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense have no direct comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-GAAP measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-GAAP measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and is presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA. Our Adjusted Operating Expense reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure is presented for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and on a quarterly basis for the prior two fiscal years in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Adjusted Operating Expense.

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,376

 

 

$

14,707

 

 

Restricted cash

 

24,089

 

 

 

12,948

 

 

Investments in financial assets

 

9,449

 

 

 

14,222

 

 

Trade receivables

 

14,235

 

 

 

6,441

 

 

Other receivables

 

117

 

 

 

63

 

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

1,645

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

72,911

 

 

 

50,513

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

2,575

 

 

 

3,442

 

 

Goodwill

 

8,993

 

 

 

8,993

 

 

Property and equipment

 

2,116

 

 

 

1,600

 

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

13,684

 

 

 

14,035

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

86,595

 

 

 

64,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

1,374

 

 

 

571

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

25,939

 

 

 

13,374

 

 

Customer deposits

 

24,089

 

 

 

12,948

 

 

Other payables

 

3,050

 

 

 

302

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

54,452

 

 

 

27,195

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Warrants liability

 

-

 

 

 

269

 

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

-

 

 

 

269

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

54,452

 

 

 

27,464

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

 

 

 

 

Common Shares, $0 par value, unlimited Common Shares authorized, 202,941
Shares issued and 202,499 outstanding (in thousands) at December 31, 2024; and
183,605 Shares issued and 183,430 outstanding (in thousands) at December 31, 2023

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Additional Paid in Capital

 

138,639

 

 

 

115,504

 

 

Deficit

 

(104,746

)

 

 

(78,205

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

708

 

 

 

(167

)

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(2,455

)

 

 

(257

)

 

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

 

32,146

 

 

 

36,875

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

(3

)

 

 

209

 

 

TOTAL EQUITY

 

32,143

 

 

 

37,084

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

86,595

 

 

 

64,548

 

 

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,
(unaudited)

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Revenues

$

350,630

 

 

$

181,341

 

 

$

1,264,639

 

 

$

689,158

 

 

Cost of Sales

 

320,645

 

 

 

165,810

 

 

 

1,149,898

 

 

 

626,285

 

 

Gross Profit

 

29,985

 

 

 

15,531

 

 

 

114,741

 

 

 

62,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

18,632

 

 

 

15,387

 

 

 

61,084

 

 

 

42,913

 

 

Marketing expenses

 

13,698

 

 

 

9,084

 

 

 

57,477

 

 

 

38,611

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

4,042

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

12,156

 

 

 

7,359

 

 

Settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,250

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

36,372

 

 

 

26,796

 

 

 

139,967

 

 

 

88,883

 

 

Operating Loss

 

(6,386

)

 

 

(11,265

)

 

 

(25,226

)

 

 

(26,010

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

115

 

 

 

(693

)

 

 

496

 

 

 

(587

)

 

Finance expenses, net

 

(434

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(1,723

)

 

 

(619

)

 

Net Loss

 

(6,705

)

 

 

(11,990

)

 

 

(26,453

)

 

 

(27,216

)

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(62

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

285

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to the Owners of the Company

 

(6,643

)

 

 

(11,964

)

 

 

(26,541

)

 

 

(27,501

)

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss); Items that will be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on investments in financial assets

 

(16

)

 

 

116

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

330

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

529

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

794

 

 

 

(28

)

 

Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company

 

(6,131

)

 

 

(11,886

)

 

 

(25,666

)

 

 

(27,199

)

 

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI

 

(62

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

88

 

 

 

285

 

 

Total Comprehensive Loss

 

(6,192

)

 

 

(11,912

)

 

 

(25,578

)

 

 

(26,914

)

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.15

)

 

Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted

 

200,144

 

 

 

182,450

 

 

 

191,172

 

 

 

178,127

 

 

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollar in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,
(unaudited)

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

$

(6,705

)

 

$

(11,990

)

 

$

(26,453

)

 

$

(27,216

)

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

372

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

723

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment

 

15,119

 

 

 

19,423

 

 

 

52,916

 

 

 

38,403

 

 

Finance costs

 

338

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

376

 

 

 

64

 

 

Change in fair value of warrants liability

 

-

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

27

 

 

Changes in operating asset and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(600

)

 

Funds Held in Restricted Escrow Account

 

9,250

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Trade receivables

 

3,070

 

 

 

(3,902

)

 

 

(7,794

)

 

 

(4,894

)

 

Other receivables

 

(74

)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

11

 

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

746

 

 

 

(807

)

 

 

487

 

 

 

(1,603

)

 

Accounts payable

 

241

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

803

 

 

 

97

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(5,052

)

 

 

(4,316

)

 

 

12,565

 

 

 

7,752

 

 

Customer deposits

 

(3,427

)

 

 

(3,385

)

 

 

11,141

 

 

 

5,467

 

 

Other payables

 

(9,793

)

 

 

(1,770

)

 

 

2,748

 

 

 

(382

)

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

4,085

 

 

 

(5,861

)

 

 

48,731

 

 

 

18,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(81

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(1,045

)

 

 

(629

)

 

Purchase of financial assets

 

1,155

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

(1,692

)

 

 

(6,847

)

 

Sale of financial assets

 

(220

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

6,546

 

 

 

847

 

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

854

 

 

 

(261

)

 

 

3,809

 

 

 

(6,629

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of common shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan

 

(5,947

)

 

 

(1,104

)

 

 

(36,283

)

 

 

(2,865

)

 

Payment of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements

 

(1,355

)

 

 

(362

)

 

 

(2,832

)

 

 

(362

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

658

 

 

 

(90

)

 

 

6,275

 

 

 

502

 

 

Distributions to non-controlling interest

 

(129

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(339

)

 

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

(6,774

)

 

 

(1,592

)

 

 

(33,140

)

 

 

(3,064

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,835

)

 

 

(7,714

)

 

 

19,400

 

 

 

9,284

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

49,096

 

 

 

35,339

 

 

 

27,655

 

 

 

18,327

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

204

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

410

 

 

 

44

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE

$

47,465

 

 

$

27,655

 

 

$

47,465

 

 

$

27,655

 

 

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

Net Loss

(6,705)

 

(11,990)

 

(26,453)

 

(27,216)

 

Add/(Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance Costs

169

 

(6)

 

1,723

 

591

 

Depreciation and Amortization

372

 

298

 

1,396

 

1,128

 

Stock-Based Compensation

15,119

 

19,423

 

52,916

 

38,403

 

Goodwill Impairment

-

 

723

 

-

 

723

 

Restructuring Expenses

-

 

58

 

-

 

223

 

Expenses related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement

118

 

-

 

10,377

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

9,073

 

8,506

 

39,959

 

13,852

 

Non-recurring Stock-Based Compensation Adjustments

-

 

6,208

 

-

 

6,208

 

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Non-Recurring Stock Based Compensation Adjustment

9,073

 

2,298

 

39,959

 

7,644

 

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

BREAKOUT OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Main revenue streams

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions

348,083

 

180,417

 

1,255,799

 

684,873

Title

1,338

 

480

 

4,788

 

2,990

Mortgage Income

1,167

 

444

 

4,010

 

1,295

Wallet

42

 

 

42

 

Total Revenue

350,630

 

181,341

 

1,264,639

 

689,158

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE BY QUARTER

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Operating Expense

17,846

 

21,499

 

22,742

 

26,796

 

 

36,477

 

32,512

 

34,607

 

36,371

 

Less: Revenue Share Expense

5,434

 

7,684

 

7,946

 

6,840

 

 

9,064

 

12,475

 

11,651

 

9,537

 

Revenue Share Expense (% of revenue)

5.0

%

4.1

%

3.7

%

3.8

%

 

4.5

%

3.7

%

3.1

%

2.7

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-Based Compensation - Employees

1,019

 

1,214

 

285

 

6543

 

 

1,493

 

2,265

 

3,139

 

3,405

 

Stock-Based Compensation - Agent

1,541

 

1,640

 

2,769

 

1,830

 

 

2,137

 

2,335

 

2,665

 

2,940

 

Depreciation Expense

269

 

284

 

277

 

298

 

 

326

 

340

 

358

 

372

 

Restructuring Expense

41

 

44

 

80

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses Related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement

 

 

 

 

 

9,857

 

369

 

33

 

118

 

Subtotal

2,870

 

3,182

 

3,411

 

8,729

 

 

13,813

 

5,309

 

6,195

 

6,835

 

Adjusted Operating Expense1

9,542

 

10,633

 

11,385

 

11,227

 

 

13,600

 

14,728

 

16,761

 

19,998

 

Adjusted Operating Expense (% of revenue)

8.8

%

5.7

%

5.3

%

6.2

%

 

6.8

%

4.3

%

4.5

%

5.7

%

1Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

 

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS BY QUARTER

(Dollar amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)

Unaudited

 

 

2023

 

2024

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Transaction Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed Transaction Sides

10,963

 

17,537

 

20,397

 

17,749

 

19,032

 

30,367

 

35,832

 

35,370

Total Value of Home Side Transactions ($, billions)

4.0

 

7.0

 

8.1

 

6.8

 

7.5

 

12.6

 

14.4

 

14.6

Median Home Sales Price ($, thousands)

$350

 

$369

 

$370

 

$355

 

$372

 

$384

 

$383

 

$380

Agent Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Agents

10,000

 

11,500

 

12,175

 

13,650

 

16,680

 

19,540

 

21,770

 

24,140

Agent Churn Rate (%)

8.3

 

6.5

 

10.8

 

6.2

 

7.9

 

7.5

 

7.3

 

6.8

Revenue Churn Rate (%)

4.3

 

3.8

 

4.5

 

4.9

 

1.9

 

1.6

 

2.0

 

1.8

Headcount and Efficiency Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full-Time Employees

127

 

145

 

162

 

159

 

151

 

231

 

240

 

264

Full-Time Employees, Excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage

88

 

102

 

120

 

118

 

117

 

142

 

155

 

178

Headcount Efficiency Ratio

1:114

 

1:113

 

1:101

 

1:116

 

1:143

 

1:138

 

1:140

 

1:136

Revenue Per Full Time Employee ($, thousands)

$1,226

 

$1,817

 

$1,789

 

$1,537

 

$1,716

 

$2,400

 

$2,403

 

$1,970

Operating Expense Excluding Revenue Share ($, thousands)

$12,412

 

$13,815

 

$14,796

 

$19,956

 

$27,413

 

$20,037

 

$22,956

 

$26,835

Operating Expense Per Transaction Excluding Revenue Share ($)

$1,132

 

$788

 

$725

 

$1,124

 

$1,440

 

$660

 

$641

 

$759

Adjusted Operating Expense ($, thousands)

$9,542

 

$10,633

 

$11,385

 

$11,226

 

$13,600

 

$14,728

 

$16,761

 

$19,998

Adjusted Operating Expense Per Transaction ($)

$870

 

$606

 

$558

 

$632

 

$715

 

$485

 

$468

 

$565

1Defined as the ratio of full-time brokerage employees excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees to the number of agents on our platform.

2Reflects total company revenue divided by full-time brokerage employees (excludes One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees).

3Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s expectation regarding increasing the number of agents, revenue growth and profitability and the business, strategic plans of Real and expectations regarding Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients, including their anticipated features.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents, Real’s inability to successfully launch new products and features, including Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients and those risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2025, and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.


Contacts

For additional information, please contact:
Ravi Jani
Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand
elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221


