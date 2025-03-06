The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real” or the “Company”), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers, and sellers, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Real delivered record results in 2024, capping it off with another quarter of exceptional growth,” said Tamir Poleg, Real’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our unwavering commitment to innovation and agent success continues to set us apart in the industry. From launching Real Wallet, our proprietary fintech platform, to rolling out AI-powered tools that enhance agent productivity, we’re building the future of real estate.”

“We continue to attract and empower top-performing agents at an industry-leading pace,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. “Our proprietary technology, competitive economics, world-class resources, and collaborative culture are driving momentum, further cementing Real as the platform of choice for entrepreneurial agents.”

“Our strong fourth quarter and record full-year results reflect the power of our platform and our disciplined approach to growth,” said Michelle Ressler, Real’s Chief Financial Officer. “With our recent fee model changes now established, we’re ensuring we can continue investing in cutting-edge technology and agent support, while driving sustainable year over year improvements in our operating and financial performance.”

Q4 and Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights1

The total value of completed real estate transactions reached $14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 115% from $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, the total value of completed real estate transactions reached $49.0 billion, an increase of 90% from $25.9 billion for the full year 2023.

The total number of transactions closed was 35,370 in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 99% from 17,749 in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year 2024, the total number of transactions closed was 120,601, an increase of 81% from 66,646 for the full year 2023.

The total number of agents on the platform increased to 24,140 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 77% from the fourth quarter of 2023. As of March 6, 2025, approximately 26,200 agents are now on the Real platform.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue rose to $350.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 93% from $181.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit reached $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 93% from $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $(6.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $(12.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the positive impact of a $6.2 million non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment during the period. Excluding this impact, the comparable adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million.

was $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the positive impact of a $6.2 million non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment during the period. Excluding this impact, the comparable adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million. Operating expenses, which include General & Administrative, Marketing, and Research and Development expenses, totaled $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 36% increase from $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 39% increase compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted operating expenses, which reflect operating expenses less revenue share expense, stock based compensation, depreciation, expenses related to the settlement of antitrust litigation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, were $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 78% from $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating expense per transaction was $565 in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decline of (11)% from $632 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Loss per share was $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss per share of $(0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company repurchased 1.1 million common shares for $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.26 billion, an increase of 84% from $689.2 million for the full year 2023.

Gross profit for the full year 2024 rose to $114.7 million, an increase of 82% from $62.9 million for the full year 2023.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the full year 2024 was $(26.5) million, compared to a loss of $(27.5) million for the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $40.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to $13.9 million for the full year 2023, or $7.6 million excluding the impact of the non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment recorded in 2023, which totaled $6.2 million.

was $40.0 million for the full year 2024, compared to $13.9 million for the full year 2023, or $7.6 million excluding the impact of the non-recurring stock based compensation balance sheet adjustment recorded in 2023, which totaled $6.2 million. Operating expenses for the full year 2024 increased by 57% to $140.0 million, up from $88.9 million for the full year 2023.

Revenue share expense, which is included in Marketing expenses, was $42.7 million for the full year 2024, a 53% increase from $27.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted operating expense for the full year 2024 was $65.1 million, a 52% increase from $42.8 million in 2023. For the full year 2024 adjusted operating expense per transaction was $540, a (16)% improvement from $642 in 2023.

Loss per share was $(0.14) for the full year 2024, compared to a $(0.15) loss per share in 2023.

For the full year 2024 the Company repurchased 8.2 million shares for $36.3 million.

As of December 31, 2024, Real held cash and cash equivalents of $32.8 million, consisting of $23.4 million of unrestricted cash and $9.4 million held in investments in financial assets.

Real continues to have no debt.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Real Wallet Expansion. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Real launched the Real Wallet, a financial technology platform that centralizes an agent’s access to certain Company-branded financial products. Real Wallet currently includes: Business checking accounts for select U.S. agents with Thread Bank, Member FDIC, including a Company-branded debit card. Credit lines for select Canadian agents, based on their earnings history with Real.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Real launched the Real Wallet, a financial technology platform that centralizes an agent’s access to certain Company-branded financial products. Real Wallet currently includes:

As of the end of February 2025:

Approximately 2,500 Real agents are utilizing Real Wallet business checking accounts.

The average deposit balance held in all Real Wallet checking accounts was approximately $7M.

Real Wallet represents a significant step in Real’s strategy to integrate fintech solutions into its platform, providing agents with greater financial flexibility.

Business Model Adjustments. Beginning in April 2025 (for new agents) and in May 2025 (for existing agents), Real will implement several adjustments to its brokerage model. In the U.S., the Broker review, E&O insurance, and Transaction Processing fee, will be renamed the Compliance and Broker Review (“CBR”) Fee and increase from $30 to $40 per transaction. In Canada, a $40 CAD CBR Fee will be introduced, the annual cap will increase from $12,000 CAD to $15,000 CAD, post-cap transaction fees will rise from $275 CAD to $375 CAD, and Post-Elite transaction fees will increase from $129 CAD to $175 CAD.

Beginning in April 2025 (for new agents) and in May 2025 (for existing agents), Real will implement several adjustments to its brokerage model.

These adjustments align Canadian fees more closely with U.S. fees and exchange rates. Additionally, in both the U.S. and Canada, the post-cap restricted share unit bonus for agents who participate in Real’s Agent Stock Purchase Plan will decrease from 20% to 15%, effective April 2025. These updates reflect Real’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology, support, and infrastructure to enhance agent services and long-term business sustainability.

1All dollar references are in U.S. dollars. 2There are references to “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Operating Expense” in this press release, which are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying note under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures” for an explanation of the composition of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company will discuss the fourth quarter and full year results on a conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 am ET Dial-in Number: North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011 Access Code: 951707 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/51907 Replay Information: Replay Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331 Access Code: 51907 Replay Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/51907

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release includes references to “Adjusted EBITDA”, and “Adjusted Operating Expense”, which are non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under GAAP, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items, such as depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers unique and/or non-operating in nature.

Adjusted Operating Expense is used as an alternative to operating expenses by removing major non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, depreciation, and other unique or non-cash expenses, while retaining ongoing fixed operating expenses and excluding variable cash expenses associated with revenue share.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Expense have no direct comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-GAAP measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-GAAP measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and is presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA. Our Adjusted Operating Expense reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure is presented for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and on a quarterly basis for the prior two fiscal years in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Adjusted Operating Expense.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,376 $ 14,707 Restricted cash 24,089 12,948 Investments in financial assets 9,449 14,222 Trade receivables 14,235 6,441 Other receivables 117 63 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,645 2,132 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 72,911 50,513 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 2,575 3,442 Goodwill 8,993 8,993 Property and equipment 2,116 1,600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 13,684 14,035 TOTAL ASSETS 86,595 64,548 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 1,374 571 Accrued liabilities 25,939 13,374 Customer deposits 24,089 12,948 Other payables 3,050 302 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 54,452 27,195 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Warrants liability - 269 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES - 269 TOTAL LIABILITIES 54,452 27,464 Commitments and contingencies - - EQUITY EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS Common Shares, $0 par value, unlimited Common Shares authorized, 202,941

Shares issued and 202,499 outstanding (in thousands) at December 31, 2024; and

183,605 Shares issued and 183,430 outstanding (in thousands) at December 31, 2023 - - Additional Paid in Capital 138,639 115,504 Deficit (104,746 ) (78,205 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 708 (167 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,455 ) (257 ) EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS 32,146 36,875 Non-controlling interests (3 ) 209 TOTAL EQUITY 32,143 37,084 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 86,595 64,548

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31,

(unaudited) For the Year Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 350,630 $ 181,341 $ 1,264,639 $ 689,158 Cost of Sales 320,645 165,810 1,149,898 626,285 Gross Profit 29,985 15,531 114,741 62,873 General and administrative expenses 18,632 15,387 61,084 42,913 Marketing expenses 13,698 9,084 57,477 38,611 Research and development expenses 4,042 2,325 12,156 7,359 Settlement of litigation — — 9,250 — Operating Expenses 36,372 26,796 139,967 88,883 Operating Loss (6,386 ) (11,265 ) (25,226 ) (26,010 ) Other income 115 (693 ) 496 (587 ) Finance expenses, net (434 ) (32 ) (1,723 ) (619 ) Net Loss (6,705 ) (11,990 ) (26,453 ) (27,216 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (62 ) (26 ) 88 285 Net Loss Attributable to the Owners of the Company (6,643 ) (11,964 ) (26,541 ) (27,501 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss); Items that will be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss: Unrealized gain on investments in financial assets (16 ) 116 81 330 Foreign currency translation adjustment 529 (38 ) 794 (28 ) Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (6,131 ) (11,886 ) (25,666 ) (27,199 ) Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI (62 ) (26 ) 88 285 Total Comprehensive Loss (6,192 ) (11,912 ) (25,578 ) (26,914 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.03 ) (0.07 ) (0.14 ) (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 200,144 182,450 191,172 178,127

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollar in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

(unaudited) For the Year Ended 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (6,705 ) $ (11,990 ) $ (26,453 ) $ (27,216 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 372 298 1,396 1,128 Impairment of goodwill — 723 - 723 Equity-settled share-based payment 15,119 19,423 52,916 38,403 Finance costs 338 (88 ) 376 64 Change in fair value of warrants liability - 23 600 27 Changes in operating asset and liabilities: Contingent consideration - - - (600 ) Funds Held in Restricted Escrow Account 9,250 - - - Trade receivables 3,070 (3,902 ) (7,794 ) (4,894 ) Other receivables (74 ) 12 (54 ) 11 Prepaid expenses and deposits 746 (807 ) 487 (1,603 ) Accounts payable 241 (82 ) 803 97 Accrued liabilities (5,052 ) (4,316 ) 12,565 7,752 Customer deposits (3,427 ) (3,385 ) 11,141 5,467 Other payables (9,793 ) (1,770 ) 2,748 (382 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,085 (5,861 ) 48,731 18,977 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (81 ) (182 ) (1,045 ) (629 ) Purchase of financial assets 1,155 (81 ) (1,692 ) (6,847 ) Sale of financial assets (220 ) 2 6,546 847 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 854 (261 ) 3,809 (6,629 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of common shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (5,947 ) (1,104 ) (36,283 ) (2,865 ) Payment of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (1,355 ) (362 ) (2,832 ) (362 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 658 (90 ) 6,275 502 Distributions to non-controlling interest (129 ) (36 ) (300 ) (339 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (6,774 ) (1,592 ) (33,140 ) (3,064 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,835 ) (7,714 ) 19,400 9,284 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,096 35,339 27,655 18,327 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 204 30 410 44 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 47,465 $ 27,655 $ 47,465 $ 27,655

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Loss (6,705) (11,990) (26,453) (27,216) Add/(Deduct): Finance Costs 169 (6) 1,723 591 Depreciation and Amortization 372 298 1,396 1,128 Stock-Based Compensation 15,119 19,423 52,916 38,403 Goodwill Impairment - 723 - 723 Restructuring Expenses - 58 - 223 Expenses related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement 118 - 10,377 - Adjusted EBITDA 9,073 8,506 39,959 13,852 Non-recurring Stock-Based Compensation Adjustments - 6,208 - 6,208 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Non-Recurring Stock Based Compensation Adjustment 9,073 2,298 39,959 7,644

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. BREAKOUT OF REVENUE BY SEGMENT (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Main revenue streams Commissions 348,083 180,417 1,255,799 684,873 Title 1,338 480 4,788 2,990 Mortgage Income 1,167 444 4,010 1,295 Wallet 42 — 42 — Total Revenue 350,630 181,341 1,264,639 689,158

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE BY QUARTER (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited 2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating Expense 17,846 21,499 22,742 26,796 36,477 32,512 34,607 36,371 Less: Revenue Share Expense 5,434 7,684 7,946 6,840 9,064 12,475 11,651 9,537 Revenue Share Expense (% of revenue) 5.0 % 4.1 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 4.5 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 2.7 % Less: Stock-Based Compensation - Employees 1,019 1,214 285 6543 1,493 2,265 3,139 3,405 Stock-Based Compensation - Agent 1,541 1,640 2,769 1,830 2,137 2,335 2,665 2,940 Depreciation Expense 269 284 277 298 326 340 358 372 Restructuring Expense 41 44 80 58 — — — — Expenses Related to Anti-Trust Litigation Settlement — — — — 9,857 369 33 118 Subtotal 2,870 3,182 3,411 8,729 13,813 5,309 6,195 6,835 Adjusted Operating Expense1 9,542 10,633 11,385 11,227 13,600 14,728 16,761 19,998 Adjusted Operating Expense (% of revenue) 8.8 % 5.7 % 5.3 % 6.2 % 6.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 5.7 % 1Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS BY QUARTER (Dollar amounts expressed in U.S. dollars) Unaudited 2023 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Transaction Data Closed Transaction Sides 10,963 17,537 20,397 17,749 19,032 30,367 35,832 35,370 Total Value of Home Side Transactions ($, billions) 4.0 7.0 8.1 6.8 7.5 12.6 14.4 14.6 Median Home Sales Price ($, thousands) $350 $369 $370 $355 $372 $384 $383 $380 Agent Metrics Total Agents 10,000 11,500 12,175 13,650 16,680 19,540 21,770 24,140 Agent Churn Rate (%) 8.3 6.5 10.8 6.2 7.9 7.5 7.3 6.8 Revenue Churn Rate (%) 4.3 3.8 4.5 4.9 1.9 1.6 2.0 1.8 Headcount and Efficiency Metrics Full-Time Employees 127 145 162 159 151 231 240 264 Full-Time Employees, Excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage 88 102 120 118 117 142 155 178 Headcount Efficiency Ratio 1:114 1:113 1:101 1:116 1:143 1:138 1:140 1:136 Revenue Per Full Time Employee ($, thousands) $1,226 $1,817 $1,789 $1,537 $1,716 $2,400 $2,403 $1,970 Operating Expense Excluding Revenue Share ($, thousands) $12,412 $13,815 $14,796 $19,956 $27,413 $20,037 $22,956 $26,835 Operating Expense Per Transaction Excluding Revenue Share ($) $1,132 $788 $725 $1,124 $1,440 $660 $641 $759 Adjusted Operating Expense ($, thousands) $9,542 $10,633 $11,385 $11,226 $13,600 $14,728 $16,761 $19,998 Adjusted Operating Expense Per Transaction ($) $870 $606 $558 $632 $715 $485 $468 $565 1Defined as the ratio of full-time brokerage employees excluding One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees to the number of agents on our platform. 2Reflects total company revenue divided by full-time brokerage employees (excludes One Real Title and One Real Mortgage employees). 3Adjusted operating expense excludes revenue share, stock-based compensation, depreciation and other non-recurring or non-cash expenses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s expectation regarding increasing the number of agents, revenue growth and profitability and the business, strategic plans of Real and expectations regarding Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients, including their anticipated features.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents, Real’s inability to successfully launch new products and features, including Real Wallet, Leo CoPilot and Leo for Clients and those risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2025, and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

For additional information, please contact:

Ravi Jani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221