The Quad Investors Network Launches with Advisory Board, Expert Groups

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Quad Investors Network formally launched today in parallel with the Quad Leaders meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. The Network is an independent forum of public, private, and philanthropic stakeholders from the four Quad nations, created to foster cooperation, collaboration, and co-investment into critical technologies and supply chain resilience to develop innovative solutions to the greatest economic and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Membership in the network is by invitation only.

Governments participating in the security dialogue, a strategic endeavor between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, also jointly welcomed the formation of the board and the network’s continued efforts to expand capital and partnership opportunities in critical and emerging technologies across the Quad.

“Critical and emerging technologies will profoundly shape our future. By seeking to accelerate the development and manufacturing of these technologies, from semiconductors to quantum to clean energy, the Quad Investors Network demonstrates the tremendous potential of the Quad nations to mobilize world-class talent and investment to foster a more prosperous, resilient, and innovative Indo-Pacific,” said Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisor.

As part of the launch, the Quad Investors Network announced the formation of an Advisory Board, composed of world-class business, investment, and thought leaders from the four Quad nations. The Advisory Board includes former Telstra CEO Andy Penn AO; former Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos AO; Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital Jim Breyer; former Bell Labs President Jeong Kim; Chairman Emeritus of JSR Corporation Koshiba Mitsunobu; and Japan Business Federation Managing Director Hara Ichiro.

“The Quad Investors Network serves as an important, exciting forum for executives, investors, and technologists to collaborate and generate greater co-investment in critical and emerging technologies. These technologies will only grow in importance in the future, and I am honored to be a member of the network’s Advisory Board,” said former Telstra CEO Andy Penn.

The Quad Investors Network also established five expert working groups focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy and critical minerals, mobile networks, and quantum information sciences.

Entrepreneur and investor Karl Mehta will serve as the inaugural Chairman of the Quad Investors Network. Mehta is a serial entrepreneur, author, investor, engineer, and civil servant with more than 30 years of experience in founding, building, and funding technology companies in the U.S. and international markets.

“I am honored to lead, and be a part, of such an august group of individuals and organizations which have come together to work on some of the most pressing critical technology issues facing the Quad,” said Mehta. “I look forward to making further progress and contributing to the economic and national security of the four Quad nations through our efforts.”

Full List of the Quad Investors Network Advisory Board:

Thomas Bell, CEO of Leidos

Jim Breyer, Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures

Hara Ichiro, Managing Director of Japan Business Federation

Hon. Joe Hockey, Founding Partner and President of Bondi Partners

Ashok Jacob, Executive Chairman and Portfolio Manager for Ellerston Capital

Lydia Jett, Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers

Jeong Kim, Chairman of Kiswe Mobile Inc.

Koshiba Mitsunobu, Chairman Emeritus of JSR Corporation

Arun Kumar, Managing Partner of Celesta Capital

Paul Kwan, General Partner at General Catalyst

Nakahama Fumitaka, Managing Corporate Executive and Group Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking Business at MUFG

Jeff Nuechterlein, Managing Partner of Nue Capital LLC

Andy Penn AO, Former CEO of Telstra

Bec Shrimpton, Defence Strategy and National Security Director at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute

Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO, Former Australian Ambassador to the United States

Hon. Sugiyama Shinsuke, Former Japanese Ambassador to the United States

Yanase Tadao, Senior Executive Vice President at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Ankur Verma, Senior Vice President at Tata Sons

About The Quad Investors Network: The Quad Investors Network (“The Network”) was formed to develop innovative solutions to the greatest economic and security challenges facing the Quad nations in the Indo-Pacific region through joint research, co-investments, and strategic partnerships. The network will be an independent, membership forum composed of leading industry, government, capital market, and academic organizations from the Quad nations.

